Winning the Audience Choice Award at the 2022 Canadian HotDoc ​​Film Festival, and also the first “Changchun” to represent Canada to compete for the Oscar for Best International Film, it will be screened in theaters in Taiwan on April 7, 2023. In the picture, Lu Qinglong, the former ambassador of Taiwan to France, and Liu Qiaoan (right), vice president of Yinghe Electronics, watched the movie in Taipei. (Xu Jidong/The Epoch Times)

[The Epoch Times, April 07, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Yuan interviewed and reported in Taiwan) The international film festival award-winning animated documentary “Changchun” will be screened simultaneously in cinemas across Taiwan starting from the 7th. “Very touching!” Taiwanese mainstream people recommend everyone to watch this film to understand the truth of history.

“Eternal Spring” (Eternal Spring) won the Audience Choice Award at the 2022 Canadian HotDoc ​​Film Festival. It is also the first Chinese-language film representing Canada to compete for the Oscar for the best international film. It uses animation and real-person interviews to reproduce the TV spots that happened in Changchun, China 21 years ago. The film reveals the truth about the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong. In late March, word-of-mouth screenings were held in Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Taipei, attracting media, artists, and other mainstream audiences, and receiving rave reviews from the audience.

“Very good!” Lv Qinglong: “Changchun” is all the parties’ personal testimony

“Very good!” Lu Qinglong, the former Taiwanese ambassador to France, said after watching “Changchun”, what Falun Gong advocates is the value of “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance”, and it is the practice of improving moral values ​​and self-cultivation. “”Changchun” makes people feel sympathetic. It’s all about the people’s personal experience, which is very good. The video screen conveys the horror of the CCP’s persecution and atrocities, and you will wonder where the humanity (of the persecutors) is? It is inevitable that the truth will be known.”

Lu Qinglong told The Epoch Times, “The CCP has no confidence in itself, so it will do these things (persecution of Falun Gong). Taiwanese really need to be sober and alert to the essence of the CCP to understand the truth. Taiwanese want to know what happened in China, so why? More and more people are practicing Falun Gong in Taiwan. People are also interested in Falun Gong-related information and pay more attention to it. This is a normal environment.”

Regarding the CCP’s continuous persecution of Falun Gong, Lu Qinglong said, “Taiwanese need to realize that the two sides of the strait really have different systems, so it will involve differences in values.” “Taiwan can live and work in peace and enjoy a normal life. We must cherish Taiwan. .”

Liu Qiao’an: Falun Gong Practitioners Clarify the Truth on TV

Liu Qiao’an, vice president of Yinghe Electronics, said that he had a deep understanding of Falun Gong after watching this film. They are just for justice or just self-cultivation, but they are slandered by the authoritarian regime. They persevered in using cable TV to insert broadcasts, in order to let the majority of Chinese people know that Falun Dafa is a righteous way of self-cultivation and self-cultivation, which is good for the family and the country. They set things right, but unfortunately they were arrested.

Liu Qiaoan pointed out that the Falun Gong practitioners who participated in the TV spots were arrested and tortured in prisons, but they could still carry forward the spirit of “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” of Falun Dafa. After passing away, of course some people escaped and went to some free worlds, such as South Korea and the United States to continue to promote Falun Dafa and show the persecution by authoritarian regimes to the world. This spirit is really great, and this is what moved me.”

Liu Qiaoan said that he recommended friends to watch “Changchun”. “Some people in Taiwan really don’t understand Falun Gong. They just got a little misunderstanding because of the CCP’s propaganda. In fact, Falun Gong doesn’t talk about politics at all. It’s just practicing and self-cultivation. I think that if you practice well, it’s good for you, your family, and the country. Why Falun Gong is persecuted by the authoritarian regime is unreasonable and unimaginable.”

Lu Youheng: “Changchun” is worth watching to know what happened in China

Lu Youheng, head of Shengsheng Culture, said, “Changchun expresses through realistic animation that many people in China cannot have religious freedom, especially in the birthplace of Falun Gong in Changchun, so many people want to use this The brave deeds told the truth to the world, but faced such great persecution. I hope that the Chinese people and the world can have religious freedom. This is a very important film, and I hope that everyone can learn about the events that happened in Changchun in 2002.”

Lu Youheng praised Daxiong, the creator of “Changchun”, “He used a very realistic way, starting from his memories of Changchun when he was a child, and believed that heroes should have courage and love the country. After Daxiong grew up, after so many things happened, he Also through the brush, he can record sincerely and realistically, as he mentioned at the end of the film, maybe the hero is not a heroic figure like a general, but an ordinary person who really dares to tell the truth. His painting style is very realistic and expressive Come out, it’s impressive.”

“This movie is not just about the situation faced by Falun Gong, but that as long as people with religious beliefs in China face such oppression and persecution of religion (by the CCP). In fact, “Changchun” also made a Such an echo. So it is worth everyone to take a look and know what happened in China.” Lu Youheng said.

Former Communications Company Vice President Huang: Watch “Changchun” to Understand the Truth

“Very touching!” Mr. Huang, the former executive vice president of Microwave Communications, said, “”Changchun” is beautiful! Its editing techniques are interspersed with comics and animations, including some real people’s narration, which should be quite credible.” He said that before In fact, I don’t know much about Falun Gong, especially because the news of what happened in the mainland is trendy. He understood better what happened during that time after seeing the movie. “The performance of “Changchun” is very good. This is a relatively trendy way of stating (the truth).”

Mr. Huang said that “Changchun” let him know more about the spread of Falun Gong. It turned out that it happened in Changchun City. The details of the TV insertion process in the movie, and the power that some Falun Gong practitioners can generate because of their firm beliefs are very touching, and it gave him a deeper understanding of Falun Gong. As for Liu Chengjun, who participated in the TV spot and was persecuted by the CCP, he still insisted on his faith, “…this person is very respectable. I believe that faith has incomparable power.”

“Changchun” presents the scene of the CCP arresting those who participated in the TV broadcast. Mr. Huang said, “”Changchun” saw (the police) beating people, and then dragging them to the ground to bleed, and also saw the double shooting of Falun Gong practitioners. feet.” He heard about the atrocities of the CCP’s live organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners, and thought that the movie “avoided the bloody and thrilling scenes. I can understand the director’s intention. He just wanted to achieve it, but it couldn’t be so bloody. The animation presentation can be slightly eased.” A little bit (the real persecution will make the audience afraid to watch it).”

The audience, Lin Zhiqiang, said that it was the first time he came into contact with a documentary filmed with animation art. The result, and then slowly deduce it back, why there is such a result, it is impressive and attractive.”

Lin Zhiqiang said that what Falun Gong practitioners have done is admirable. The nature of the CCP is very violent, and there are still many people who do not know the truth, so everyone must continue to spread the truth to the mainland.

Audience member Su Zhuyi said that she was very moved after watching “Changchun”! She believes in Buddhism and upholds that life should be good, and she hopes that she can always walk on the road of goodness. “”Changchun” uses interviews and animations to present the history at that time. The (CCP) rulers are very brutal. The touching part of the movie is that they give up their lives to spread the belief of goodness. I am more impressed that these people who practice Falun Gong can give up for their beliefs. Use your own life to achieve great love.”

In the film “Changchun”, the creator Daxiong said that when he was a child in China, “They taught you to love the country, but they taught you to love with hatred, that is, you have to hate the United States, Japan, and Falun Gong.” But after he became a Falun Gong practitioner, Understand that love is not hate, that love is peaceful and kind. Su Zhuyi said that everyone is an earthling and should not have hatred, but people are relatively selfish. That’s why we should practice from “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance”. If you use this belief, the world will become better and better.

The audience Chen Junyu said, “The story of “Changchun” is very good, and I was very moved after watching it. The animation has very warm pictures. Next time I have the opportunity to bring my children, the children should feel good after watching the movie.” “The characters in the movie have the courage to expose the CCP. Lies, like I didn’t know that Chinese people would watch the TV broadcast at 7 o’clock in the evening. When they saw the TV broadcast, they knew that there are people practicing Falun Gong all over the world. Only in China, they are still being persecuted. A sensation. I didn’t know it until I saw the movie, or I didn’t know it at all.”

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#