Change of plans: Lanata, from saying goodbye to TV to a daily program

the driver of Journalism For All went from considering that television is going through its own wake to bet daily next year on the small screen. A few days after debuting with his last season of PPTat least that’s what he said Jorge Lanatathe renowned journalist is already thinking about 2024.

In an interview of black box, Jorge He spoke of the changes that open television is undergoing and expresses: “In some way we are a bit at the wake of open television, how many more years are there left of open television? 10 years, 15? … the children watch television on their cell phones My little daughter watches movies on her cell phone.

In 2022 it premiered on the platform Star+ “Hah. What is not named. In this docuseries, Lanata tells in eight chapters of 40 minutes each, different stories about individuals who are obsessed with likes, euthanasia, mental health, gender change, among other issues that currently cross society. This work opened the doors to the world of streaming, although now he considers not moving away from traditional media.

Jorge Lanata spoke about his health in recent years: “I’m alive with farts”

In these last two years, television managed to demonstrate its validity in entertainment formats that marked high audience levels. Big Brother, Masterchef, The Argentine Voice are some of the examples that telefe He was able to position in his prime time. But there are also other moments, related to politics in this case, such as the interview he gave Cristina Kirchner in C5N A few days ago, it allowed the cable channel to be the most watched in its time slot Hard to tame.

It is worth mentioning that George in another traditional medium such as radio, hosts the most listened to program for several years in Radio Miter, Lanata without Filter. Being a “bug” of the media, the journalist knows very well what are the changes suffered by the different communication platforms, but also their benefits. And this is reflected in his own changes in plans.

Jorge Lanata.

In an interview in Show Partnersconfessed that at the end of this season of Journalism For All, it will not finally move away from TV but will be on the air much longer. “At one point I was thinking of betting almost everything on streaming, and I am going to continue working on streaming… but I realized that you are like a part of the catalog. You have that place and then it’s over,” said the journalist and added: “Here on the radio I speak and quilombo is armed with anythingThe same thing on TV, but streaming doesn’t give me that. So I want to continue doing something on streaming, but I want to be more on open television”.

In this way, the 2024 grid of The thirteena channel that needs to reinforce its prime time after a complicated 2022 and first months of 2023. When Adrian Pallares y Rodrigo Lussich They asked him when he stopped doing PPT what he would do on television, he replied: “Wait until next year because I’m going to do something else at night, daily and on the same channel.”

Then through Twitter, the journalist Pablo Montagna announced the name of the new Lanata program that will be called “The last on the line”. Meanwhile, Jorge is preparing to debut next Sunday at 10:00 p.m. in the 12th season of PPT.

JFJ / ED