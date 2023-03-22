In this year’s CCTV Spring Festival Gala, Huang Qishan and Xilinnayi Gao jointly performed the song “It’s a mother or a daughter”

Zhao Pu

A song “Is it a mother or a daughter” has been popular since its release at the beginning of the year. While it aroused widespread resonance among the audience, it also made us realize that pop songs can not only sing “A Fair Lady, A Gentleman is a Good Man”, but also tell about the warmth and warmth of human relationships. , Reflecting social changes.

Family affection is an important part of people’s emotional life. From the widely sung “Mother in Candlelight” in the early years to this year’s hit “Is it a mother or a daughter”, Chinese music circles have released good songs around this theme from time to time , and at the same time present changes that are full of characteristics of the times.

From Argument to Understanding: Conversational Musical Expression

The intergenerational family affection in the songs is often a unilateral expression of the offspring’s yearning and gratitude to the parents. From “Mom in Candlelight”, “I Really Love You” to “Listen to Mom’s Words” and “Where Does the Time Go”, many popular songs The songs are all about that. Parents’ deep love for their children is always “silently gifting”, and generally they do not resort to singing, even if elder characters are added to the songs, such as the duet of Tong Tiexin and Yang Yang’s “Father and Son” or the Brenbayar family’s “Auspicious “Three Treasures” and so on, are also harmonious and happy for the two generations of parents and children. “It’s Mom, Is Daughter” is a breakthrough in the tradition of these songs. The duet between singers Huang Qishan and Xilinnayi Gao in the song is not a common mutual agreement, but a real dialogue and even confrontation.

The song begins with the mother confessing to her daughter who is far away from home: “My child, I don’t know if I am doing well enough. I am a first-time mother.” A little bit of grievance; the daughter also responded that she was afraid that she was not doing well enough, but added a sentence, “I am a daughter for the first time, but it is also the first time for me to be me.” It is not difficult to understand that the mother and daughter are somewhat polite because they get together less and leave more. It is worth noting that the daughter’s words have a sense of independence that is rarely seen in family songs in the past. This may be the reason for the mother’s grievances.

Next, while the mother comforted herself, “The child will go through the heavy rain to understand the principles of the world“, she kept nagging, “Did you eat in the morning? Did you go to bed on time? Forgive me, I only know how to participate in your life like this”, literally Look, the mother loves so weakly that she even blames herself, but perhaps because of the singer’s powerful vocal ability that is still difficult to completely suppress despite his best efforts, these words sound unwilling; facing these, the grown-up daughter is full of helplessness: “My mother will stay in my childhood and call me a lot, but I hang up on the subway first.” The mother and daughter living in parallel worlds stand in their own positions, talk with their own emotions, hang up the phone and suddenly realize “I miss you so much”, this is almost the true restoration of the parent-child relationship in countless families. Although the song is based on bright major-tone colors, chords are exchanged with the feminine minor-key of the same tone from time to time, making the music in an uncertain atmosphere, causing sudden and sudden mood swings, presenting vividly A true and tangled mother-daughter relationship.

The problems between mother and daughter have not been resolved, and the emotions accumulated in the usual time have to be released. The daughter revealed her heart: “Your greetings, I know it’s for my own good, but it also makes me feel that I have never been trusted.” The melody no longer has soft lines, but is composed of two tones alternately and repeatedly, and the tone is anxious; The mother is also very anxious: “People who don’t worry must not be mothers. I know everything, but I feel distressed.” The melody is divided into repetitions of short patterns, and the half-tone hidden in the bass descends like a cry. When the daughter bravely shouted “Please rest assured and let me go to my own life”, the mother could no longer be tough, and could only use “One day you will become a mother” to hope to arouse her daughter’s understanding. This conflicting passage reached its emotional climax when the two sang “surrounding the world like a stream, embracing the river it was born in”, which is a metaphor for the simple truth of the replacement of generations and repetitions, and the song then reached its climax.

“I hope you are loved, I hope you will be happy”, this is the first time in the song that the mother and daughter sang phrases together in the same tune, using the resonance of the vocal parts as a metaphor for the consensus of concepts. No matter how different the ideas of the two generations are, the original intention of hoping that the family will be happy will not be shaken. The deep love for each other based on the family relationship of blood and the affection of nurturing and kindness can resolve everything.

The ending of the song has no meaning. While the mother is still worrying about whether she is “doing well enough”, she gives her daughter the greatest support “I am very sure of one thing, you are the best daughter, please believe in yourself”. Of course, there are parents who unconditionally support and encourage their children, but how come there is no mother who struggles and has to accept the helplessness that her child has grown up and she will eventually let go? People say, “The so-called relationship between parents and children is to keep watching his back drift away”, what a painful realization.

However, the breakthrough and profoundness of this song does not stop there.

“Filial piety but not obedience”: negotiated intimacy

Since the reform and opening up, China has made great strides forward on the road to modernization, and rural China has transformed into urban China. As a social cell, the family, its internal structure and emotional relationship are constantly changing, and people’s understanding of filial piety is also changing.

In 1990, Mao Amin touched countless audiences with the song “Mother in Candlelight”. In the song, “you” is used instead of “you” to refer to mother, which is more in line with the intimate relationship between a daughter and her mother. After the emancipation of the mind in the 1980s, the absolute authority of the fathers and the repressive obedience of the children in patriarchal education have been loosened. People are more accepting that family affection is filial piety based on love, rather than etiquette based on hierarchical order. What’s more meaningful is that in the song, the daughter hesitated to speak at first, and then said a lot of “Cuncao Chunhui”, and finally sang at the climax of the song, “Mom, my daughter has grown up, and I don’t want to lead you by the lapel.” The heartfelt words of spring, autumn, winter and summer” may be a precedent for expressing the independent consciousness of offspring in songs.

Compared with the euphemism of the daughter confiding in “Mother in Candlelight”, Dou Wei’s “Oh! “Be Good” made no secret of the rebellion of the parents: “There is no home that can feel warm, and I have to obey you, and I have to be obedient, saying that it is the children’s repayment to their parents”, the reggae rhythm in the music continues to beat The rhythmic and ruffian flute is a provocation to traditional ethics driven by youth hormones.

As the tide of the market economy in the 1990s impacted cultural traditions, mainstream discourse required the family to play more of a role as a social stabilizer, and people also longed for a stable home to live in. “Go Home and See” came into being. The melody of this song is simple and close to spoken language, but as far as the narrative is concerned, the words in the song are neither the tone of the children nor the words of the parents, but more like the instructions of the aunt of the neighborhood committee. From today’s point of view, the virtue of filial piety and respect for the elderly is inherent in blood and gratitude, and the third party came out to preach, which somewhat changed the flavor; but at the time when the family relationship was weakening, it was indeed necessary.

Entering the new century, there are two points in social transformation that have a major impact on intergenerational relations: first, the family structure tends to be smaller, the population (especially young people) continues to concentrate in big cities, and emotional and material resources flow to the next generation; second, Digital technology has changed the way of knowledge production, information transmission and people’s lives. The gap in digital literacy prevents the elders from maintaining authority, and even accepts the reverse education of the younger generation.

This has led to changes in two aspects of intergenerational relations: on the one hand, the younger generation starting a new life in the city still needs the economic support and social experience of their parents, while the elderly are also willing to give to support their children’s career development and happy life. The elders’ “gratitude to the bottom” and the difficulties of their own hard work make the children understand the difficulty of their parents and realize the sacrifices made by their parents. Family songs with the theme of children’s gratitude, gratitude, and repayment emerge in endlessly in the new century. Even Jay Chou, who is regarded as the spokesperson for young people, plays the card of obediently when he sings about his mother, and the song “Listen to Mom” ​​is not as cool as usual.

On the other hand, although the continuous contribution of the older generation has marked the dismantling of their family power dominance, and the information power derived from digital technology has further deconstructed the basis of “respect” formed by the father’s mastery of knowledge and discourse hegemony, they still hope to get More emotional comfort from children, and use it as a new expression of filial piety. The establishment of this new type of intimate relationship requires not only the gratitude of the children, but also the need for the elders to give up demanding unconditional respect and obedience from the younger generations, to eliminate intergenerational conflicts and bridge the alienation of family relationships through communication and negotiation, and to regard the happiness of individuals and families as the ultimate goal of life. Target.

“Filial piety but not obedience” and equal deliberation are important connotations of the new family ethics and filial piety. In the previous family songs, although there were independence, rebellion, and gratitude, there was almost no expression of “negotiation”. “Mom is a Daughter” has a precise grasp of this aspect. In the communication between you and me, both of them spoke their minds. The mother’s concession was touching. While the daughter pursued self-growth, she still respected her mother: “You are so brave and kind, I am very similar to you Don’t be afraid”, the mother and daughter reached a mutual understanding in the communication and strengthened the emotional bond.

From “Mother in Candlelight” to “It’s Mother or Daughter”, it reflects the process of forming a new family ethics after decades of rapid development of modern society and thousands of years of traditional Chinese filial piety. However, the market often focuses on songs depicting the joys and sorrows of love, while not paying enough attention to other emotional themes, which virtually narrows the expression space of songs and makes listeners miss many masterpieces. This cannot but be said to be a pity.

(The author is a Ph.D. in popular music studies and an associate professor at Hangzhou Normal University)

[

责编：张晓荣 ]