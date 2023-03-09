At noon on Thursday, the Córdoba Police appointed the new Deputy Director General of Security who will be in charge of the northern zone. Who held that position, Commissioner Víctor Di Stéffano, requested leave after completing 32 years of service.

Now, the function will be in charge of the chief commissioner Antonio Gustavo Urquiza. His appointment was made in the Blue Room of the Headquarters. The police chief, Liliana Zarate Belletti, led the act.

The movements take place after a meeting between 16 neighborhood centers in the north of the capital city with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The meeting took place in the Granja de Funes neighborhood, in the northern quadrant of the city, and lasted until after 9:00 p.m.

In addition to the appointment of Urquiza, who will cover Di Stéffano’s license, Chief Commissioner Iván Rey was appointed as Deputy Director General of Special Police Units. In turn, the senior commissioner Cristian Mazza will continue to fulfill the role of deputy director general of Capital Security in the southern zone.

Mazza will also coordinate operational actions in the entire area of ​​security in the capital, temporarily absorbing the tasks of the General Directorate of Security left vacant by Commissioner Cristian Raúl Moreno.

These movements are known after a series of acts of insecurity and neighborhood mobilizations that cry out for concrete actions. Among the most brilliant cases, a “piranha” robbery set off the alarms in the downtown area of ​​the city on Sunday night.

The string of robberies triggered numerous neighborhood protests. The calls take place in different parts of the city. Last Wednesday, seven neighborhoods in the southeast quadrant of Córdoba carried out a second mobilization and requested the presence of the National Gendarmerie.

This Friday, residents of the northern zone will meet at 7:00 p.m., also in a second protest. They will do it on Recta Martinolli avenue at the intersection with Huayna street.

In the coming days, it is expected that the protests will continue to multiply in different areas.

