Changfengdu: The Fastest-Growing Drama in History Connects Ancient and Modern Realities

“Changfengdu” Breaks Records as the Fastest-Growing Drama in Platform History

Beijing, July 14th – “Changfengdu,” the drama starring Bai Jingting and Song Yi, has taken the streaming platform by storm and earned the title of the fastest-growing drama in its history. With a plot that resonates with contemporary values, the series has captivated audiences across thousands of episodes. As the show approaches its conclusion, Sheng Boji, executive deputy director of the Art Critic Committee of the China Television Artists Association, believes that the key to its success lies in its ability to create a connection between the storyline and current social realities.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mo Shubai, a renowned author from Jinjiang Literature City, “Changfengdu” tells the tale of Gu Jiusi, a wealthy man’s son, and Liu Yuru, the daughter of a cloth merchant. The story takes the audience through a legendary journey of transformation, with Gu Jiusi rising from a carefree individual to a high-ranking court official, and Liu Yuru evolving from a model lady to a merchant tycoon. The drama has garnered a massive following, airing on both online platforms and CCTV.

Producer Yu Fei shared, “The original work of ‘Changfengdu’ already had a solid fan base. ‘Long Wind Crossing’ has expanded the emotional storyline by integrating the experiences of a group of young protagonists. It reflects the impact of national changes on families and portrays the growth of these young individuals as they save the country and nation, encompassing themes of love, brotherhood, parenthood, and loyalty.”

The core attraction of the series lies in the development of the main characters’ relationship, showcasing their growth and achievements. The male protagonist, driven by love, dedicates himself to his studies and later becomes an official motivated by his brother’s tragic death. The female protagonist undergoes a similar transformation, eventually becoming a successful businesswoman. Yu Fei expressed, “The emotional line or sweet atmosphere of the whole play is like a shell, enveloping the characters’ growth arcs and the theme of family and country.”

The art design of “Changfengdu” presents a unique blend of historical and modern aesthetics. The palace hall scenes, for instance, bring fresh interpretations to visual representations of ancient history while catering to modern audience preferences.

Director Yin Tao revealed that meticulous consideration went into the scene construction and presentation of “Long Wind Crossing.” Each of the three major settings – Yuzhou, Youzhou, and Dongdu – displays distinct styles. Yuzhou, known for its beauty and prosperity, features snowy landscapes, romantic grasslands, and city life. Consequently, Yuzhou scenes employ a colorful palette. Youzhou, an inland location with limited transportation, adopts earthy tones in its furniture and clothing designs. As the seat of power, the Eastern Capital exudes a deep and majestic atmosphere, mirroring the turbulent court dynamics.

Notably, the wedding scenes in “Changfengdu” showcase various traditional Chinese cultural elements. Symbols such as closing the fan (representing harmony and beauty), opening the fan (symbolizing growth and prosperity), crossing the saddle (signifying peace), and crossing the magpie bridge (requesting cleverness) are incorporated, while the act of sprinkling five peanuts signifies an auspicious birth. Producer Yu Fei emphasized, “Our audience has high aesthetic standards, and we cannot afford to be careless. This grand wedding serves as the linchpin of the protagonists’ fate, and it sets the tone for our story. We wanted to convey a sense of ceremony that aligns with Chinese aesthetics.”

Even the “Wife Release Book” featured in the show was based on authentic documents from the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes. The stunning wedding dress worn by Liu Yuru, which received widespread acclaim on social media, was specially crafted by traditional artisans.

Yu Fei further explained that all costume dramas are essentially modern dramas, as they employ contemporary thinking and understanding to bring ancient tales to life. The success of such series lies in establishing a seamless connection between past and present.

As “Changfengdu” nears its conclusion, it leaves an indelible mark as a boundary-breaking drama that fuses historical allure with modern sensibilities.

