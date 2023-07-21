Channels for Following the Award in Main Countries

Title: Viewers in Main Countries Invited to Tune in for the Upcoming Award Show



Are you ready for the highly anticipated award show? Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the star-studded event, and here is a comprehensive list of channels in the main countries that will be broadcasting the ceremony. Make sure to note down the channel numbers and get ready to enjoy this captivating spectacle.

Starting with Colombia, viewers can catch the award show on channel 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), or channel 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite). Additionally, the event will be available on channel 178 on Tigo (cable) and channel 210 on Tigo (satellite).

Moving on to Chile, the ceremony can be followed on channel 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), or channel 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite). Fans can also tune in to channel 161 (HD) on TuVes HD for an enhanced viewing experience.

In Peru, the award show will be broadcasted on channel 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) through Claro TV. Meanwhile, Argentina will offer the event on channel 37 and 54 (analogue), as well as channel 507 (digital) on Supercanal.

For viewers in Venezuela, mark your calendars for channels 325 and 1325 (HD) on Inter Satellite. In Bolivia, catch the award show on channel 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) on Tigo (cable), while Tigo (satellite) offers it on channel 210.

In Mexico, the channels airing the prestigious event include 827 on Dish, 261 on Totalplay, 204 on Axtel, and 203 on Izzi. In Ecuador, you can tune in to channel 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable, or channel 250 on CNT TV.

Viewers in Puerto Rico can enjoy the show on channel 168 on DirecTV or channel 711 on Kiwisat. Panama offers the event on channel 437 through Wave Cable, while Guatemala provides it on channel 77 via Galaxy Cable.

Lastly, Costa Rica offers various options for viewers, including channel 793 on Tigo (cable), channel 679 (HD) on Claro TV, channel 407 on Cabletica, and channel 113 on Telecable.

Note down these channel numbers and make sure to tune in to catch all the glitz, glamour, and breathtaking performances of this remarkable award show. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with entertainment and celebration.

