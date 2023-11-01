Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz: The Secretive Courtship Leading to Their Engagement

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Set to Tie the Knot After Two Years of Secretive Courtship

After two years of keeping their relationship under wraps, Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are ready to take their love to the next level. According to an insider, the couple is happily engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle.

Speculation about an impending proposal began swirling after Kravitz was spotted wearing a stunning diamond ring worth over $500,000 at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. The 34-year-old actress was seen at the star-studded event with Tatum by her side, fueling rumors of their engagement.

The engagement ring, described as an “elongated cushion-cut diamond set in a simple gold band, giving the old Hollywood style,” has been valued at approximately $550,000, according to engagement ring expert Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds.

The relationship between Tatum and Kravitz blossomed in 2021 when they crossed paths during the casting process for the film “Pussy Island.” The movie, which marks Kravitz’s directorial debut, stars Tatum in a leading role.

News of their romantic involvement first broke in the summer of 2021, when a source close to the couple confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE magazine. Since then, the pair has managed to keep their love affair private, rarely making public appearances together.

However, whenever they have been asked about each other, Tatum and Kravitz have always expressed admiration and positivity. In a 2022 interview with GQ magazine, Kravitz gushed about their shared love for art and intellectual discussions, stating, “We love watching a movie, analyzing it, talking about it, and challenging ourselves.”

Fans of the duo and Hollywood romances will be eagerly anticipating more details regarding their upcoming nuptials. Stay tuned for further updates on Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s fairytale love story.

