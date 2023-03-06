The game was so crazy that Instituto, which at exactly half an hour lost 2-0 and was knocked out on its feet, at the same time as the second half, had drawn 2-2 and had Independiente on the ropes.

However, the comeback got there. And it may even have been a futile effort. With the last thing he had left and riding over his inconsistencies and the bad mood of his fans, the Red reacted and could even have won: in a display of reflexes, “Loco” Carranza slapped two shots at Ayrton in the same play Costa and Cristian Baez and ended up with equality.

That’s how unpredictable was yesterday’s game in Avellaneda. He did not take a breather like the exhausting afternoon that had to be endured. Independiente started by taking the ball and the field from Gloria that did not have a footing in any area. And quickly made differences.

The Uruguayan Martín Cauteruccio first converted a VAR penalty (Leonel Mosevich’s hand inside the area that the referee Nicolás Ramírez had not seen at first) and then scored with an accurate right foot after, a cross from Nicolás Vallejo from the left that crossed the entire the Cordovan area and nobody could reject and a short pass from Baltasar Barcia. In barely half an hour, Gloria gave every impression of being finished.

intact reserves

But the visiting soul reserves had not been exhausted. They were intact. And with that fuel and the conviction that there was still a long hour to play, Instituto reacted on all levels, soccer and temperamental. To the same extent that Independiente began to waver.

They pushed “Tano” Graciani to the right and Brahian Cuello to the left and in the middle, almost all the balls began to pass through Gastón Lodico’s left foot, Santiago Rodríguez left the area to enter and “Maravilla” Martínez applied again his trade as a scorer: at minute 37 he headed a corner kick well taken by Lodico from the right to the far post and put a gigantic question mark on the fate of the match.

Because Institute could not sustain its recovery at the beginning of the second half. But he continued to believe that a tie and even a win were possible. And that was his essential merit: not to lower his arms. Nicolás Linares equalized after 20 minutes after another corner kick that Independiente’s back defended poorly and afterwards, he had plenty of opportunities to consolidate the miracle.

Rey blocked it from Santiago Rodríguez, Alarcón had it twice and a left-footed shot from Cuello (unstoppable when he jumped to the right) grazed the right post. Perhaps the Institute lacked energy after such a physical and mental effort and that is why he slowed down in the last quarter of an hour.

But on his first visit to the field of one of the greats. Institute never got smaller. And with character and football in equal parts, he was close to achieving a great victory in the midst of the bonfire of heat and shouting that was the afternoon in Avellaneda.

The TV summary of the Instituto tie

