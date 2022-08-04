Home Entertainment Charging the electric car on the highway? Almost impossible. Here because
Charging the electric car on the highway? Almost impossible. Here because

Charging the electric car on the highway? Almost impossible. Here because

ROMA – Data in hand: of the 506 service stations located along the 6943 kilometers of motorway network, only 59 have columns for a total of 254 charging points. The numbers, however, drop to 38 service stations and 172 charging points if we consider only the so-called “high power” columns (from 150 to 350 kW), ie those necessary to recharge in a reasonable time (15-30 minutes depending on the car) during a trip, perhaps to reach a holiday location.

This is what emerges from the InsideEVs report “Columns on the highway 2022”, which for the first time has drawn a map of the situation in Italy, highlighting an important difference in height compared to other European countries. The situation varies according to the Regions: if Emilia Romagna and Lombardy, Valle d’Aosta and Umbria (in proportion to the kilometers of motorway), have more than one equipped service area every 100 km, Basilicata, Molise and Sicily do not offer still no station, always forcing motorists to leave the toll booth to recharge.

But who is responsible for installing the columns? The report explains to motorway concessionaires by law, who would be obliged to equip the sections of competence with the necessary infrastructure, either directly or through third parties in sub-concession. The point is that most of the dealerships have not yet moved, with the exception of Autostrade per l’Italia which, through Free to X, is carrying out a plan with tangible results: over 27 service areas have already been equipped with charging infrastructures. high power.

