“Chariots of Fire” released a trailer starring Anthony Mackie | Chariots of Fire_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, the game-adapted action comedy drama “Chariots of Fire” has released a trailer and is scheduled to start broadcasting on July 27th at Peacock. The apocalyptic wasteland style, relaxed and cruel.

Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz (starring in “Godfather” and Will Arnett as villain Sweet Tooth. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, McKay plays Doe, an antagonist A milkman with no memory in the past, articulate and fast. Once he got a chance to live a better life – to deliver a mysterious package to the wasteland of the post-apocalyptic world. On the way, he made friends with the ferocious The two face threats along the way: savage marauders and a deranged clown (Arnett) driving an ice cream truck.

Produced by Sony Television and PlayStation Production, the story is inspired by “Deadpool” and “Zombieland” writing partners Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra”) as writer and executive producer, McKay also executive produces , Kitao Sakurai (“Road to Spoof”, “Aardvark”) directed several episodes.

Chariots of Fire is a series published by Sony Computer Entertainment and developed by various companiesvehicle combatvideo games, The series has appeared onPlayStation、 PlayStation 2、 PlayStation PortableandPlayStation 3superior.

Conceptually,chariot of fireis a war emphasizing the use of ballistic projectiles, machine guns, mines and other types of weapons, including satellite and nuclear weaponsDemolition derby.Players choose a car and an arena — or a series of arenas in story mode — to battle opposing drivers, with pickups scattered throughout the arena earning various weapons and upgrades, and the last driver alive is the winner .

While each game has its own storyline, they all revolve around the namesake Chariots of Fire: an annual vehicular combat championship.In almost all games, the host is someone called “Calypso”;In the fourth installment of the series, perennial contestant Sweet Tooth briefly takes over,The overall goal is to eliminate all opponents;In addition to other contestants, unique vehicles that appear to be of the sponsor’s own design may stand in the way of the contestants.The winner is brought before the contest host, who will grant one wish of the contestant.

The hosts of these games are those who are able to distort reality itself by occult means to fulfill the wishes of the winners of the games;However, there is a pervasive “be careful what you want” theme in the game series, as nearly all winning contestants end up with “not-so-happy” endings due to the host’s skillful and twisted tendencies in what they wish for Words—often with fatal effects.Games in the series usually contain just the right amount ofdark humor。

