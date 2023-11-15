Charles III of England Celebrates 75th Birthday with Royal Family and Public Congratulations

Charles III of England Celebrates 75th Birthday

Charles III of England has celebrated his 75th birthday for the first time as the reigning monarch. Amid the celebration, he expressed a desire to limit festivities in line with a new climate of austerity within the British monarchy. However, this did not stop him from receiving an outpouring of congratulations and expressions of affection.

The British royal family shared an emotional video compilation of images spanning Charles III’s life from babyhood to the present. The video features solo images of the king, as well as photos with his late mother, Queen Camilla, and his two children, Prince William and the controversial Prince Harry.

While there had been controversy over whether Prince Harry had been invited to the monarch’s birthday, he ultimately sent his congratulations. According to reports, Prince Harry contacted his father by phone to offer best wishes, despite not being present in London for the celebration.

Other official accounts close to the monarch, including Balmoral Castle, Westminster Abbey, and The Prince’s Trust, shared heartfelt words to congratulate Charles III on his milestone birthday. Prince William and Kate also joined in, sharing a series of photos of the monarch in different stages of his life.

Even Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, publicly congratulated the King, sharing a youth portrait of her former brother-in-law and voicing well-wishes for his long reign.

