When on November 14, 1948 – in a London still heavily marked by war – Elizabeth’s first child was born, the bookmakers were sure that it would be called Giorgio, in homage to grandfather George VI. At his baptism – which took place on 15 December 1948 – the prince, however, was given four names: Carlo, Filippo, Arturo, Giorgio. Filippo and Giorgio were the names of the grandfather and father. Arturo was a recurring name in royal onomastics, but no ruler would ever have chosen him to reign. Who could have presented himself as a new king Arthur (“king Arthur”)? The choice of Carlo as the first name was very striking. With it, in fact, Elizabeth tied the heir to the throne to the nominalistic tradition of the Stuarts, who had two kings with this name.

Stuart

Unfortunate sovereigns, indeed: the first beheaded and the second, his son, ascended to the throne after twenty years of exile. The press of the time pointed out that the Scots were thrilled with the choice. But, at the same time, she was convinced – even then – that Charles, taking the throne, would take the name of George VII. On the other hand, the two sovereigns who had preceded Elizabeth by ascending the throne had changed their name. In fact, Edward VIII was called Andrea Patrizio Davide and with this last name he was called by his family. George VI, in his turn, was called Albert and had chosen Giorgio, because he believed that Albert was too German in the ears of the English. Several times over the years, commentators and experts have imagined, therefore, that there would never be a Charles III. But the Prince of Wales surprised many. And he just wanted to call himself that. Certainly a wink to Scotland, a land much loved by Elizabeth and Charles (and from which grandmother Elisabeth Bowes-Lyon came from). But the court codes are not simple. They must be interpreted.

Carlo III

And in the choice of the king it is possible to find a subtext. In the eighteenth century, in fact, there was already a Charles III. Or, at least, a prince who claimed to be such. This is Carlo Edoardo Stuart, the “Bonnie Prince Charles”, also known as “the king over the water”. Behind this fascinating nickname actually lies a tragic story, which has made the prince a romantic hero for generations of Scots. When the Glorious Revolution, in 1688, expelled James II Stuart from the throne, he and his heirs settled first in France, then in Italy. It was in Rome that Charles Edward Stuart was born in 1720. In the summer of 1745, in the splendor of his twenty-five years, he arrived in Scotland and placed himself at the head of the last English civil war. For over a year the Scottish highlanders led by the prince fought against the British army, led by the Duke of Cumberland, son of George II. It all ended in Culloden, a village near Inverness, where, after a series of tactical and political errors, the Scottish troops were massacred by those of Cumberland. The prince himself barely survived. Back in Italy, now aware that the Jacobite cause was lost forever, he abandoned himself to depression and alcohol. In 1766, on the death of his father, he proclaimed himself king and took the name of Charles III, but no one recognized him, except a few Jacobites rich in hope and poor in luck. He died, old and alone, in 1788.

Canova

He was buried in Rome, in St. Peter’s Basilica, where a beautiful monument by Canova remembers him. In April 2022, just as the 275th anniversary of the Battle of Culloden was being celebrated, Alan Cochrane in the pages of the “Daily Telegraph” defined Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, “as much a disaster as defeated ‘hero’ Bonnie Prince Charlie “. The prime minister, according to the reporter, would have deceived the Scottish people with promises that he could not keep and that would have caused serious damage, like the unfortunate Prince Stuart two centuries earlier.

The new king is an educated man who knows history well. If he chose to call himself Charles III he did so not only because it is his first name, but also to give a message. That this is aimed at Scotland is a common opinion. Faced with pressures of independence reinvigorated by the unshared choice of Brexit, he has decided to take the name of the most famous Jacobite pretender. In doing so he reaffirmed his full membership in the tradition of the kings of Scotland, including Stuart. After all, Queen Victoria had written in her diary “Stuart’s blood is in my veins.” And also in those of Carlo, as he wanted to reiterate.