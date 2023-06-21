Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Officially Releases 2024 Spring Men’s Collection Show

Scottish designer brand Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY officially launched the 2024 spring men’s wear series at Milan Fashion Week. A fashion renaissance for LOVERBOY.

The series named “These New Carolean” was held in an all-white space and invited guests to wear paper crowns, just like a coronation ceremony that subverted the tradition. As the models leave one after another, you can see knight elements, sportswear, and beast features It is widely used in this season’s design, such as armor-inspired version, imaginative printing, toe cap outline and prominent metal minions, while the classic Scottish plaid is also shuttled in various patterns and fabrics, combined with AI artificial Smart tools inject the brand’s iconic dramatic tension into it, highlighting a unique humorous personality and rich imagination.

Finally, an alternative jersey with a three-dimensional silhouette created in cooperation with the British porcelain brand Wedgwood marks the end of the series.

