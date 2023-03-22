Home Entertainment Charlie Cox Stars in Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Rebirth’ New Set Photos Leaked
by admin
“Daredevil” played by Charlie Cox officially returned to the MCU last year and will star in the new Marvel series “Daredevil: Rebirth Daredevil: Born Again”.

“Daredevil: Rebirth” starring Charlie Cox was filmed in New York, and the childhood scenes of the main characters were shown on the set, with many young actors starring, and the timeline of the scene is expected to be set in the late 1970s or early 1980s; Charlie and Nikki M. James can also be seen on set.

At the end of last year, Charlie Cox personally revealed the basic tone of the show: “On Disney+, it will be dark, but it may not be so bloody.” At the beginning of the month, it was confirmed that the anti-hero role “Punisher” starring Jon Bernthal also Will return to the MCU to join the show, and is expected to land on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

