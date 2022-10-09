Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: Charlie Puth appeared on the cover of Chinese magazine!

Recently, the Chinese version of “Rolling Stone” magazine launched an issue of Digital Cover, with American actor Charlie Puth (Charlie Puth) as the cover character.

China is the second largest economy in the world, and Charlie Puth is on the cover of a Chinese magazine, proving that he is truly a pop star.

China is the most populous country in the world, with 1.4 billion people, so the exposure rate brought by a cover in China is extremely high.

Charlie Puth released her new album “CHARLIE” this week, once again showing his musical talent, every song is very beautiful.

In fact, many people say that Charlie Puth is out of date, I don’t think so.

Charlie Puth’s performance was incredible when he first debuted. The single “See You Again” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks and became the best-selling song of 2015, establishing his seat in the pop music scene.

In recent years, the songs he participated in writing have frequently reached the top in countries around the world, such as “STAY”. The music rhythm that he casually opens his mouth is very spiritual, and many people can’t touch Charlie’s little toes for a lifetime. He is a well-deserved musical genius, and I do not accept refutation.

So I hope everyone will listen to the new album “CHARLIE” and feel the beauty of the music. If you don’t listen, please don’t sneer, because we Charlie Puth fans don’t eat this set, and we Charlie Puth fans don’t cause trouble and are not afraid of trouble, do not accept cynicism .