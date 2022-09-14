Original title: Charlize Theron Michelle Yeoh starring in the dark fairy tale movie “The School of Good and Evil” revealed that the trailer will be launched on 10.19 on Netflix

Sohu Entertainment News The dark fairy tale movie “The School of Good and Evil” released an official trailer, starring Sofia Wylie, Sofia Anne Caruso, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, etc. Paul Feig (“The School of Good and Evil”) Female Spy” and “Bridesmaids”) will be launched on Netflix on October 19.

Based on the novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a pair of best friends Sophie and Agatha who discover where the fairy tale characters go to school: the school of good and evil. There, ordinary boys and girls are trained to become the protagonists and villains of fairy tales. Sophie has always wanted to be a princess, knowing that she will be selected by the “good” school and become an alumnus of Cinderella, Snow White and other seniors; Agatha, who has a gloomy aesthetic and a mischievous cat, looks very suitable for the “evil” school .

And then, they find that their fate has been reversed: Sophie is absorbed into the bad school, and Agatha enters the good school. But what if this mistake was just the first clue to discovering their true selves? In this thrilling, comedic tale, the two's friendship is put to the test, and the only way to get out of the fairy tale is to experience the fairy tale from start to finish.





