Charly & Johayron Fulfill their Dream: Arrive in Miami for US Tour

The dream comes true! Charly & Johayron have just arrived in Miami; The tour of the United States that they had long desired is now a fact.

“From the neighborhood to the world! Thank you to everything that exists for making this possible! Thanks to all our fans this is thanks to you, I know that many are going to be happy with this. Let’s break up! Charly & Johayron in the yuma”, reads a post by the artists on Instagram.

Charly, who has previously traveled to the United States, left the airport first, and also joined in welcoming Johayron, who was awaited by his mother and sister.

The singers did not reveal anything on their social networks about the trip, so it took his fans by surprise.

The reggaeton musicians were also received at the airport by the promoters of Miami Vice who will be in charge of the tour.

Many Cubans wonder if the duo will return to the island, and so far the artists have said that it is a work trip to the United States.

Charly & Johayron were scheduled to arrive in Miami at the beginning of December, but problems with the approval of Johayron’s visa delayed this moment, and forced the duo to postpone the concerts that were sold out for the first days of the month.

Ángel Sánchez, promoter of Miami Vice, confirmed that the dates of The concerts in Miami will be December 29 and 30 at La Scala.

