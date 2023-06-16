Chasing light and shadow, clinking glasses and waiting for a life——Explore the excitement of “long-heard and long-awaited” with extraordinary talents_TOM News

(June 2023, France) To create a classic like Rémy Martin XO requires the dedication, passion and long-term commitment of the chief winemaker, and our generation does not have to wait a long time to feel the surprises that wonderful things bring us. This is exactly what Remy Martin XO wants to pass “long time wait“The brand concept of ” is passed on to consumers – take advantage of the good times, enjoy life, seize the opportunities in front of you, pursue and create wonderful things worth hearing for a long time, instead of just waiting.

Remy Martin has always cherished the opportunity to cooperate with extraordinary talents, and hopes to help consumers better understand the brand concept and ingenuity inheritance that the brand adheres to through in-depth cooperation with them. Recently, Remy Martin once again joined hands with a number of long-awaited and long-awaited excellent models-Yao Chen, the honorary ambassador of Remy Martin XO, Li Zhiting, the honorary friend of Remy Martin XO, Chen Jianying, winner of the short film Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, “Stay With Anthony Anthony, the author of the “Long Years” series, embarked on a wonderful trip to France to explore the long-heard stories. From Paris, to Cannes, and then to Cognac, during the journey, he constantly explores the reasons why film art makes classics, constantly seizes the opportunities in front of him, and captures wonderful inspiration for the creation of more works.







Yao Chen:Dissatisfaction, creation, each of me shines

For Yao Chen, it was in the process of seizing opportunities again and again that she became what she is now. Yao Chen once laughed at herself as a person who has not caught up with the good times – she chose to work for her family in silence at the peak of her career, and when she decided to return to the public eye again, she also lamented that she had not It’s a good time. In such a state of mind, she resolutely decided to start “Bad Rabbit”. The reason why she chose the word “bad” is an attitude of dissatisfaction. She hopes that the works produced in the future can break the inherent creative rules and release the creativity imagination. This kind of grasping the opportunity in front of her and exploring her own possibilities with an attitude of not waiting has also become one of the key factors for her self-achievement. At Remy Martin Chateau, Yao Chen explained: “The earliest start of this company comes from the self-consciousness of an actor, because I hope to be able to interpret more and more complicated roles at my age, but such roles in the market are too difficult. It is too little, and it in turn motivates me to create more actively. We actively search for projects, appear in the film as a producer, and control the overall artistic direction of the film. The expression of being an actor.” And in the past four years, Yao Chen has indeed seized this opportunity, constantly switching between the roles of actor and producer, and has produced many excellent works together with Bad Rabbit – “Find You”, “Send I went to the blue sky”, “The Umbilical Cord”, “The Love History of Three Nobility” and “Country Music”, and these have also successfully allowed Yao Chen to create a world of “producer Yao Chen” besides actors.







“We are in an era of rapid development, with many changes and many opportunities, especially the younger generation. They will be very keen to seize every opportunity in front of them, give full play to their talents, and make themselves a very shining one. star.” This is Yao Chen’s understanding of “I’ve heard about it for a long time, but I’ll wait soon”. During the filming of “The Umbilical Cord”, Yao Chen also worked hard to seize every opportunity to create better expressions. She used her accumulated years of acting experience to guide every young actor so that they could use better performances in the film. Ways to release emotions and let the wonderful presentation on the screen. At the beginning of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Remy Martin also specially sponsored the premiere of Yao Chen’s “Umbilical Cord” in Cannes. It makes me feel that the hard work of the past few years has not been in vain.”







Li Zhiting:Explore, persevere, invest every time

For Li Zhiting, who has all-round development in film and music, becoming what he is today is not a coincidence, but he has been seizing the wonderful opportunities in front of him, waiting for a long time. “Sometimes when you encounter an opportunity, a person, or a spark, you must seize it and try it bravely.” Li Zhiting said in an interview with Remy Martin Winery. Li Zhiting once said that he was not interested in music when he was a child. “When I was young, I had a very strict music teacher. He was not good at music theory and didn’t know the staff, which made me very afraid of music lessons.” Once, his father who liked to play music took Li Zhiting to see At a band concert, he saw thousands of people cheering and crying for the singer, and felt the magic of music for the first time. Amidst the intense bass and drums, Li Zhiting shouted from the audience: “I am Li Zhiting, and I also want to play music.” Since then, with the encouragement of a group of uncles, Li Zhiting discovered his talent in rhythm and began to try drums, which made him what he is today.







“Remy Martin, like film art, requires concentration and patience. You need to spend a long time brewing. Before the film is released, every minute and every second is worth being caught. The continuous precipitation in the film does not mean that I am not seizing every moment, that moment will come, and we will cherish this moment.” After experiencing the trip to the Remy Martin Cannes Film Festival, Li Zhiting concluded in this way. He wandered in the Merpins of Remy Martin Winery, wantonly feeling the “angel’s share” floating in the air-during the aging process, the eaux-de-vie will fade over time. Volatile in the wine cellar, the romantic French thought that the angel secretly drank the wine, so they gave it this beautiful name. Here, he tries to explore the rich aroma of eaux-de-vie that have been aged for several years or even nearly a hundred years in different oak barrels. For him, Remy Martin’s winemaking method is exactly the same as his insistence on the movie: “Stay in the movie It is eternal, and I don’t want to have any regrets. Hong Kong action movies let the world know Chinese Kung Fu and Chinese movies. I really want to work hard to inherit this culture, so I don’t use doubles in every movie, and I do it myself. Like Remy Martin The brand, after nearly three centuries of inheritance, has continuously captured the heart of cognac, and it is now the world-renowned quality and reputation.”







Chen Jianying:Curiosity, discovery, every scene is vivid

Director Chen Jianying, who just won the Best Short Film Award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival last year, has a deep feeling for “I have heard about it for a long time”, because each of her works is a testimony and documentary of her “waiting soon”. Among them, her award-winning work “A Cliff Rises from the Sea” is a typical representative. In the movie poster, there is a very iconic scene: the protagonist stands by the water in Yibin to think and search for his own memories. However, this shot was not planned in the original script. When she went to Yibin, Chen Jianying found this shoal by the water that would change from time to time as the day changed, and this just reflected the scene she wanted most in her heart. , so she temporarily changed the shooting plan and cooperated with the actors to complete the most iconic scene of this work.







In addition to “waiting soon”, Chen Jianying also has a new understanding of “long-term news” after a week’s trip to the Remy Martin Cannes Film Festival. “Remy Martin has a history of nearly 300 years, which has been passed down from generation to generation. It has a very rich heritage. Just like movies, every filmmaker must have a very rich life experience and precipitation in order to present a one- or two-hour movie to the audience. Wonderful audio-visual experience.” Next, Chen Jianying will also try to challenge feature films, hoping to present more “long-heard” highlights to the audience in front of the screen.







Anthony：Follow your heart, follow your will, every pen is a flower

“I don’t have a long-term plan for doing many things. I have some ideas right now, and I will do them soon.” In Cognac, Anthony said his “I’ve heard it for a long time and waited soon”. After graduating from hotel management, he did not find a job that matches his profession like most people do. Instead, he chose to pick up a pen and talk to himself to record his daily insights or unique experiences. The lines are full of healing style. And his fate with the movie also began with his masterpiece “Spend Long Years with Anthony”. In 2015, this work was adapted into a movie of the same name and released. Anthony said: “After this thing is done, many things have changed. The movie is like a star, it’s always there.”







When he came to Cognac, Anthony strolled in the vineyard, sucking the natural fragrance in the air, he liked it here. Because in the Remy Martin Manor, people do not use industrial methods to artificially fertilize and water the soil, but rely on the gift of nature, which is one of the reasons why Remy Martin can produce such products. “The whole journey has a dreamy feeling. When I came to Cognac, the dream came to the ground. Living here, working here, I am very relaxed. This is the place where the dream of the whole Remy Martin brand started, and it is very real.”







There are many wonderful things in the world, but these wonderful things do not happen overnight, but need time to brew and precipitate. Therefore, when the opportunity comes, we must seize the opportunity and create our own wonderful things. Remy Martin XO is like this, so are they. Although Remy Martin’s trip to the Cannes Film Festival has come to an end, the classics are still being passed on, and the art of film and winemaking is constantly being explored. The support for film art is what Remy Martin has always insisted on in the past, present and future. Although film and winemaking are different, they have many bonds and resonances. Remy Martin will continue to help film art with the power of the brand, so that consumers no matter Whether it is from the screen or in the cup, you can find more wonderful things about “I have heard about it for a long time and I will wait soon”. Next year, Remy Martin will celebrate its 300th anniversary, and the brand will continue to join hands with more extraordinary talents, continue to help the development of film art, and present more “long-awaited and soon-to-wait” highlights to every consumer.

