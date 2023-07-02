Chasing Light Animation Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Release of ‘Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an’ Film

Chasing Light Animation Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Release of “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an”

By Li Li

The highly anticipated 10th anniversary work of Chasing Light Animation, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an,” is set to be released on July 8, adding to the excitement of the summer movie lineup. The film’s finalized poster, titled “Moonsets Nine Days,” has been unveiled, featuring a captivating scene with a radiant moon hanging high in the sky, accompanied by waterfalls, springs, and the poetic duo, Gao Shi and Li Bai, riding horses and chasing the wind.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chasing Light Animation. Following the success of the “New Legend” series (“White Snake: Origin,” “White Snake 2: The Green Snake Tribulation”) and the “New God List” series (“New God List: Nezha Rebirth,” “New God List: Yang Jian”), Chasing Light Animation has embarked on a new chapter with the “new culture” series, with “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” being the opening installment.

“Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is based on the history of the Tang Dynasty in China. Through the legendary stories of famous Tang poets Gao Shi and Li Bai, known as the “Stars of the Tang Dynasty,” the film aims to showcase the grandeur and spirit of the Tang Dynasty, offering audiences a glimpse into the beauty of Chinese culture.

The unveiled poster of “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an – Moonsets Nine Days” is a feast for the eyes, exuding a magnificent imagination that beautifully conveys the poetic romance of the Tang Dynasty. The poster depicts the ethereal beauty portrayed in Li Bai’s renowned poem, “Flying down three thousand feet, it is suspected that the Milky Way falls nine days,” evoking a sense of imagination and longing for the splendid Tang Dynasty. Netizens couldn’t help but add their admiration, with comments like, “It’s so beautiful, captivating at first glance!” and “The moon in Li Bai’s poem comes to life through this picture.” Others exclaimed, “It feels like the poetry is almost overflowing from the screen.”

The film’s trailer, titled “The Bright Moon Shines on the Past and the Present,” offers a glimpse into the profound friendship between the elderly Gao Shi and Li Bai. As Gao Shi, who considers making contributions his responsibility, expresses his desire to “head straight to Chang’an and knock on the door of the Son of Heaven,” the bold and uninhibited Li Bai shares his ambition to write a poem that surpasses all poets of ancient and modern times. The audience eagerly awaits how the movie will depict the exciting and enduring friendship between this “man of the world” and the “exiled immortal” Li Bai.

Simultaneously released fixed-file posters under the theme “Ming Yue Zhao Ancient and Modern” further immerse viewers in the poetic world of the Tang Dynasty. Li Bai exudes an aura of freedom and ease, while Gao Shi proudly displays his graceful movements. The posters also feature other prominent figures such as the “Poet Sage” Du Fu, “Poet Buddha” Wang Wei, Princess Yuzhen, “Tang Dynasty Music Sage” Li Guinian, and the “Grass Sage” Zhang Xu. The presence of famous Tang Dynasty generals Guo Ziyi, Ge Shuhan, and Dan Qiusheng, as well as Li Bai’s closest friend, Pei Twelve, completes the poetic tapestry, truly capturing the brilliance of the stars of the Tang Dynasty.

As the release date of “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s immersive storytelling and visual splendor. This groundbreaking animation promises to be a delightful and enriching cinematic experience, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Chasing Light Animation in spectacular fashion.

Editor: Nie Yue

