Chasing music without stopping, Guo Caijie created the music label “NCR Nomadic City” to sign with UniversalFly into the homes of ordinary people

Guo Caijie

Today, Universal Music Copyright Management Group China announced that it has signed a copyright agency agreement with Guo Caijie’s music label “NCR Nomadic City”, which will represent the label’s future lyrics and music copyrights for all works worldwide. Since her debut as a singer in 2007, Guo Caijie has had different identities, and her pursuit of music has never stopped, “I am very fortunate to be able to rewrite my name as an independent musician. of musicians to explore and create endless possibilities together.”

NCR Nomad City Label was established in 2020. Based on traditional folk music, it combines various modern musical instruments and electronic synthesizers to form a blending and changing style. At present, the label has released a number of albums and vinyl records, and will continue to develop “Nomadic Other Cities” theme tour.

It is reported that “Vol.13-1986 Counting Sheep” is the debut of the label album, and it is also the first complete work that Guo Caijie handed over to the world as an independent musician. Guo Caijie injects childlike innocence into her new album: in the song “Counting Sheep”, she interleaves different languages ​​to form the beauty of rhythm; in “Yesterday’s Moon Was Round”, you can hear the oriental romance she acquired in the moonlight; As a stranger, she also gently recalls her childhood, hometown and family in “Diao Diu Bronze Boy”.

Fang Zhou, Managing Director of Universal Music Copyright Management Group China, said frankly: “The new album has a fusion of oriental poetry and psychedelic electronic music to achieve an immersive and wonderful atmosphere. I look forward to NCR Nomadic City releasing greater music to the world. Energy.” (Zhu Yuan, reporter of Xinmin Evening News)