2022-11-09 19:47:07 Source: Times Online

On November 5, 2022, Shanghai – French hallmark brand Cartier, with the theme of "Looking for the Shadow of the Leopard", will participate in the 2022 China International Import Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "CIIE") with the brand's iconic cheetah series. As one of the main members of Richemont Group's "Craftsmanship Future" pavilion, Cartier continues to carry out in-depth dialogue with the Chinese market. With meaningful aesthetics and exquisite craftsmanship, Cartier presents a unique development process of cheetah aesthetics to Chinese audiences, and explores the ever-changing aesthetics. Cheetah World.

Cartier Exhibition Area at the CIIE

At this year's CIIE, Cartier showcases the creative interpretation of the cheetah image in various series in all aspects through the exhibition areas of jewelry and watches, cheetah stories, exquisite skills, accessories, fragrance and art of living. Since 1914, when abstract stripes were used as a design element to integrate into women's jewelry watches, the cheetah has continued as a brand classic to this day. Elegant, independent, agile and uninhibited, the unique personality of these cheetahs, under the inheritance of Cartier's classic aesthetics and style, endows the brand's iconic animal images with endless creativity and vitality.

Jewelry and watch booth, showcasing a variety of creative interpretations of cheetah elements

Cheetah is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for Cartier. The brand further extends its image to accessories, fragrances and art of living series, adhering to the same style vocabulary and superb skills, and continues to describe the creative presentation of Cheetah from a variety of design perspectives. Ms. Jeanne Toussaint, one of the souls of Cartier, has been the creative director of Cartier since 1933. Under her pioneering development, the vibrant and full of vitality of the cheetah image was born. Bold, distinct personality has been nicknamed "The Cheetah Lady". In her more than 30-year career as a creative director, Jean Toussant has taken a unique approach, using design elements and materials ahead of the times, constantly injecting fresh creative vitality into the Cheetah series, and leaving a bright mark on the brand's aesthetic style.

At this CIIE, Cartier specially presented the China-exclusive white gold jasper cheetah decorative day and night watch Panthère Day Night Watch: the dial pattern creates a scene of day and night through the contrast of light and dark, the hour hand adopts the shape of the sun and the moon, and the image of two cheetahs echoes The jasper engraving on the dial once again demonstrates the ingenious combination of superb jewelry craftsmanship and complex watchmaking.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, when Cartier and China met, the arts and crafts in Chinese culture have given the brand endless inspiration. Over the years, Cartier has continued to explore the connection with the vast land of China. The brand has participated in the CIIE for three consecutive years, which is also another practice of deepening the dialogue with China and enhancing sharing and communication.

Cécile Naour, CEO of Cartier China: "This year is the third consecutive year for Cartier to participate in the CIIE, and we are delighted to be able to fully demonstrate the aesthetic process of the brand's iconic animal image – the cheetah. The works exhibited this time are not limited to jewelry. And watches, it also presents a comprehensive series of accessories, fragrances and art of living to the Chinese audience, interpreting the unique spirit of Cheetah with timeless charm and exquisite craftsmanship.

At the same time, we hope that through the powerful platform of the China International Import Expo, we can further deepen the dialogue with China, tell the story of Cartier's brand, and continue to establish meaningful exchanges with Chinese audiences. "

