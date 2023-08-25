Chastity – Halfway – HeavyPop.at

von Oliver

am 25. August 2023

in Single

A few months after the Dizzy remix of (When You Go Home I Withdrawal ), Brandon Williams rummaged around to get in the mood for the upcoming US tour Suffer Summer-Outtake Halfway from the moth box. Very fine!

Well, maybe the third studio album by Chastity (currently staffed alongside David Mitchell on bass and drummer Levi Kertesz, of course, with mastermind Brandon Williams, who, this time limited to the vocals and the production of the number alone, is responsible for the songwriting together with guitarist Scott Downes) as clearly the weakest album to date of the project, the expectations have been revised downwards a little, but appearances are not actually deceptive: Halfway would be on the too pleasing Suffer Summer been quite a highlight that is closer to the class of Home Made Satan and Death Lust would have been up – stylistically as well as qualitatively.

At least it understands Halfway also without distinctive corners and edges, again energetically rocking in the cherished, immediately and directly igniting catchy tune way, a bit oppressive and stormy, the crisp, brazzing guitar power pop with anthemic edge and later almost post-rock surface as longingly as emotionally intense in one compact, accessible format and the actually dramatically depressing message of the perseverance slogan (“I Was Halfway From Going Away/ You Were Halfway From Making Me Stay/ Now I’m Not Where I Want to Be/ I’ve Seen More Than I Wanna See/ Pain! It’s Running Me“) into a small burst of seratonin without falling prey to arbitrariness.

Halfway by chastity

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

