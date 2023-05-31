CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE , BE MY ICON

French style, modern reproduction under the warm summer sun. On May 26th, Ouyang Nana, CHAUMET’s ambassador of Zhuoyi, gathered with the guests to appreciate the new jewelry works of CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE, the iconic series of the Parisian jewelry art family in Shanghai.

【Series full of meaning and inspiration】

For more than 240 years, nature has been at the heart of the creations of jewelery artist CHAUMET. Among them, the bee pattern has been chosen as a symbol of imperial power and a lucky totem since the time of Napoleon the Great, and it also tells the unique story of CHAUMET that is closely related to French history. The CHAUMET family has explored its close connection with French history, extended the bees to the shape of a hive, and carried multiple meanings with the BEE MY LOVE series. The natural element of bees, full of light and reminiscent of the sun, has been subtly reinterpreted by the brand; like a hive slowly built over time, the BEE MY LOVE series also represents the more stable and staying together in the passage of time Compassionate emotion.

Napoleon holding a scepter, “bee” embellished with royal robe picture CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE love · nest series small rose gold diamond necklace (current reference price: ￥25,200)

【Integrating the expressions of various jewelry crafts】

The CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE series continues the excellent craftsmanship passed down from generation to generation by the family, showing the world the glory of its extraordinary charm. Each nest and cut surface in the BEE MY LOVE series requires high-precision mirror polishing and extremely meticulous grinding. This not only echoes the rich goldsmith tradition of the CHAUMET family, but also makes the works precise in shape and perfectly stacked. Capture every ray of light. The ultimate flexibility created by the excellent link design makes the BEE MY LOVE series a jewelry like a “second skin”. The BEE MY LOVE series also uses CHAUMET’s exclusive “TAILLE IMPÉRATRICE” extraordinary diamond cutting process to achieve an unprecedented “hexagonal honeycomb cut”. The 88 diamond facets not only perfectly match the hexagonal “honeycomb”, but also infinitely magnify the light of the diamond, achieving a more dazzling effect than traditional brilliant-cut diamonds, making the true self and true love shine endlessly.

CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE rose gold diamond bracelet, designed with articulated jewelry arrangement and openwork design (current reference price: ￥728,000) CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE gold diamond ring, TAILLE IMPÉRATRICE queen cut Craftsmanship (current reference price: ￥80,100)

【Unique style design】

The honeycomb pattern first appeared in the Art Deco period, when geometric shape design was the most popular style, and the ART DÉCO Art Deco archive of the CHAUMET family is full of design drafts of many honeycomb patterns. After the interpretation of the times and the artistic reconstruction of the CHAUMET family, once the design of bees meeting honeycombs appeared, the jewelry ICON full of Parisian sentiment came into being. The hexagonal minimalist design of the “honeycomb” pattern vividly interprets the wearer’s multi-faceted straightforwardness and unique “bee” glow; sharp lines, pure design, and powerful light create a universal, unique, and eternal The timeless BEE MY LOVE series jewelry art masterpiece.

The new CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE series launched in 2023 is based on the classic works, adding new artistic inspiration. Through a set of bright rose gold jewelry suites, the series is raised to a new level, enhancing its innate The bold charm of the past, with more precious, bolder and more modern designs to highlight the powerful impact and excellent brilliance of the work.

CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE rose gold diamond bracelet (current reference price: ￥318,000) CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE rose gold diamond necklace (current reference price: ￥482,000)

[Modern and interesting stacking]

The CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE series works have a variety of styles, designs, stacked and worn in various styles and styles, and are full of infinite modern and interesting combinations, providing every wearer with infinite possibilities of self-style. Show personal style. At the same time, a variety of new works of BEE MY LOVE series can also be stacked and matched with classic rose gold and platinum necklaces. The jewels shining with the sun are in harmony with the works of various materials, adding a new touch to every wearer. brilliance.

CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE Small Rose Gold Necklace with Diamonds (Current Reference Price: ￥25,200) CHAUMET BEE MY LOVE Small Platinum Necklace with Diamonds (Current Reference Price: ￥26,900)

Stacking “bee” awns, showing off a new journey of fashion; Zhuo Yi creates ideas and builds a natural wonderland. Summer is full of joy, go to CHAUMET’s offline high-end boutiques, or enter CHAUMET’s online official flagship store, appreciate and buy your “BEE MY LOVE”, hide joy and sweetness in every hive, and use every A brilliant diamond adds to your style.