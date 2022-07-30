Source title: “Check in!The pilot film of the second season of “Food Group” is launched. Six guests gather happily and start laughing.

Recently, a large-scale outdoor gourmet fun variety show "Check in! The official announcement of the second season of "Food Troupe" is set, and the pilot film was broadcast on Dragon TV last night. At the same time, the network's chief broadcast platform Migu Video and video broadcast platform Mango TV were also launched simultaneously. Ding Yuxi, Liu Yuxin, and Yang Di are making a big comeback, and Li Zefeng, Wang Meng, and Zhai Xiaowen will join in surprise. other cultural heritage. Happy departure for Chaoshan check-in tour In the pilot film, the members of the food group came to Chaoshan, the isolated island of Chinese cuisine. After the new and old foodies have assembled here, they will pursue the historical context and taste the delicious dining table that travels through time and space in the punch-in links of six different historical periods. Liu Yuxin, Ding Yuxi and Yang Di have unique and handsome appearances of primitive people. The gesture dance of "I wish you peace" officially opened the curtain of the card punching journey. After a season of training, Liu Yuxin grew at a speed visible to the naked eye. Not only did he see through the routine of the show team at the beginning of the game, he guessed the content of the task, but also asked for a notebook before the game started to prevent the show team from asking tricky questions. Ding Yuxi, who played games all by picking up leaks, brought out the characteristics of "little cleverness" to the fullest in the song Solitaire. After winning the game reward "Five Flower Toes", he put the meat in the pot that Zhai Xiaowen had already boiled, rinsed He took it away after a while, making Zhai Xiaowen, who thought he could eat meat, was disappointed. In addition, the newly joined Zhai Xiaowen and Li Zefeng are also constantly cute. The Northeast version of mojito sung by Wang Meng has made everyone laugh. reaction. As the most discerning diners in China, Chaoshan, a gourmet city, has re-innovated beef. The different tastes brought by different parts of the meat have made the food group praise again and again. Yang Di praised "the double layer of meat is fat and thin, the taste is soft and delicious" Wang Meng said when eating the five-flowered toe, "the five-flowered toe also has a little bit of tiny brittle bones, so delicious." In Chaoshan, in addition to the unique beef hot pot, there are also Chaoshan cultural symbols of Chaozhou opera. With the help of the settings of the fun part, "Punch in! The second season of "Food Group" reveals the historical story behind the city of Chaoshan, and leads the audience to experience the unique humanistic style. Explore urban culture through food I don't like to visit the scenic spots, but I only like to eat delicious food. It has become a travel method that contemporary young people are keen on. "Check in! The second season of "Food Group", with the theme of food, shows the cultural characteristics and customs of different cities. Wang Hailong, the chief director of the program, said: "The punch-in food is essentially the city. We hope to present the unknown or misunderstood places in each city, so that the public can have a new understanding of it." Eat well and go happy! Six MCs are already in place, starting from July 30th, every Saturday night at 21:30, Dragon TV's "Check in! The second season of "Food Group" explores the hidden urban culture behind more delicacies.

