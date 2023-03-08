8
Quartet band agenda for Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Mix Band at Kuarteto Club San Lorenzo 169, Nueva Córdoba 00:00hs
- The Monkey in the jungle Cordoba 00:00hs
- Q’ Madness in Dean Funes Province of Córdoba 00:00hs
Quartet band agenda for Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Dale Q´Va in Margarita Cordoba 00:00hs
- The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo at Lofts Disco Cordoba 00:00hs
- Simón Aguirre in Sala del Rey Cordoba 00:00hs
- Desakta2’s Quartet Club New Cordoba 00:00hs
Quartet band agenda for Friday, March 10, 2023
- The Bar in San Juan Angaco 00:00hs
- Q’Lokura in Black River Lamarque 00:00hs
- The Monkey in Daisy Cordoba 00:00hs
- Desakta2 in La Calera Province of Córdoba 00:00hs
- The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in Río Seco Province of Córdoba 00:00hs
- Magui Olave en Bell Ville Province of Córdoba 00:00hs
- The Crazy Amato in Sala del Rey Cordoba 00:00hs
- Paisio Light in Vip Quartet Cordoba 00:00hs
Quartet band agenda for Saturday, March 11, 2023
- The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in Sergeant Cabral Cordoba 00:00hs
- DesaKTa2’s Margarita Cordoba 00:00hs
- Magui Olave in Rio Cuarto Province of Córdoba 00:00hs
- Q’Lokura in Buenos Aires Dolores 00:00hs
- Dale Q’ Va in Plaza de la Música Cordoba 00:00hs
- Tasty in Sala del Rey Cordoba 00:00hs
- The Monkey at Club Las Palmas Cordoba 00:00hs
- King Fluff in Forge Cordoba 00:00hs
Quartet band agenda for Sunday, March 12, 2023
- Damian Cordoba in Margarita Cordoba 00:00hs
- Q’ Lokura in Buenos Aires Parchment 00:00hs
- The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in White House Cordoba 00:00hs
Quartet band agenda for Monday, March 13, 2023
- The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in La Morocha Cordoba 01:00 a.m.