Quartet band agenda for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Mix Band at Kuarteto Club San Lorenzo 169, Nueva Córdoba 00:00hs

San Lorenzo 169, Nueva Córdoba 00:00hs The Monkey in the jungle Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Q’ Madness in Dean Funes Province of Córdoba 00:00hs

Quartet band agenda for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Dale Q´Va in Margarita Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo at Lofts Disco Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Simón Aguirre in Sala del Rey Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Desakta2’s Quartet Club New Cordoba 00:00hs

Quartet band agenda for Friday, March 10, 2023

The Bar in San Juan Angaco 00:00hs

Angaco 00:00hs Q’Lokura in Black River Lamarque 00:00hs

Lamarque 00:00hs The Monkey in Daisy Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Desakta2 in La Calera Province of Córdoba 00:00hs

Province of Córdoba 00:00hs The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in Río Seco Province of Córdoba 00:00hs

Province of Córdoba 00:00hs Magui Olave en Bell Ville Province of Córdoba 00:00hs

Province of Córdoba 00:00hs The Crazy Amato in Sala del Rey Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Paisio Light in Vip Quartet Cordoba 00:00hs

Quartet band agenda for Saturday, March 11, 2023

The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in Sergeant Cabral Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs DesaKTa2’s Margarita Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Magui Olave in Rio Cuarto Province of Córdoba 00:00hs

Province of Córdoba 00:00hs Q’Lokura in Buenos Aires Dolores 00:00hs

Dolores 00:00hs Dale Q’ Va in Plaza de la Música Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Tasty in Sala del Rey Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs The Monkey at Club Las Palmas Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs King Fluff in Forge Cordoba 00:00hs

Quartet band agenda for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Damian Cordoba in Margarita Cordoba 00:00hs

Cordoba 00:00hs Q’ Lokura in Buenos Aires Parchment 00:00hs

Parchment 00:00hs The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in White House Cordoba 00:00hs

Quartet band agenda for Monday, March 13, 2023

The Band of Carlitos and Euge Quevedo in La Morocha Cordoba 01:00 a.m.

