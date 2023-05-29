Home » Check the results of the May 28 draw and control your card
Check the results of the May 28 draw and control your card

As every Sunday, the traditional Quini 6 raffle in Argentina. The draw 3064 took place this Sunday, May 28, and had as well the sum of 515 millions of pesos.

Next, all amounts, play by play. Control your cardboard!

The results of Quini 6 of draw 3058

TRADITIONAL: 0118 – 19 – 20 – 27 – 40

SECOND: 10 – 1324 – 25 – 35 – 43

REMATCH: 04 – 09 – 10 – 19 – 35 – 43

ALWAYS WORKS: 07 – 13 – 15 – 28 – 30 – 39

BONUS WELL: 01 – 04 – 09 – 10 – 13 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 24 – 25 – 27 – 35 – 40 – 43

GIVEAWAY HITS WINNERS IMPORTED
TRADITIONAL 6 HOLIDAYS $ 197.324.253
TRADITIONAL 5 25 $  208.672,70
TRADITIONAL 4 1349 $ 1160,15
THE SECOND 6 HOLIDAYS $ 100.000.000
THE SECOND 5 17 $ 306.871,62
THE SECOND 4 1070 $ 1462,65
REMATCH 6 1 $ 221.914.697,76
ALWAYS WORKS 5 30 $ 1.559.806,20
EXTRA WELL 6 489 $ 51.124,74

What is Quini 6 and how is it played?

The Quini 6 is a game called poceado, that is to say, that the amount offered in prizes (jackpot) It is variable, and corresponds to a percentage of the amount collected. He belongs to the Social Assistance Fund of Santa Fe and has been developed since 1988. It is one of the favorite games of Argentines.

The bettor randomly chooses 6 numbers out of a total of 46 what are they going from ’00’ to ’45 inclusive’ and with the same participate in the modalities you choose. When placing the bet at the agency the chosen numbers are loaded into the betting system, delivering a ticket to the bettor.

What types of bets do you have?

There are three types of bets: Traditional (first draw and second from Quini), Revancha and Siempre Sale. It’s important to put attention on To participate in the Rematch and Siempre Sale modalities, you must have bet on the Traditional.

How much does it cost to play Quini 6?

Los values of the bets are Traditional ($100), Rematch (Additional $50) and Siempre Sale (Additional $50).

When are the raffles?

are performed two weekly draws, on Wednesdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m.. The next raffle will be this Wednesday May 31.


