Chen Bolin and Yukimasa Ida’s Masterpieces of Art Featured in Sotheby’s Hong Kong Auction

Title: Sotheby’s Announces Collaborative Auction with Actor Chen Bolin, Showcasing Masterpieces by Warhol, Ida, and More

Sotheby’s Hong Kong is proud to announce its partnership with renowned actor and fashion influencer Chen Bolin for its upcoming “Contemporary Curated” Asian auction series. Collaborating with Sotheby’s experts, Chen Bolin has handpicked a collection of masterpieces by artists such as Andy Warhol, Yukimasa Ida, Miwa Komatsu, and many others.

The auction will take place on July 27, 2023, at 10:30 am, with a preview held at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Art Space from July 21 to 26. The event will be held at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Space on the 5th Floor of One Pacific Place, Admiralty.

Chen Bolin, who received the Best Actor Award at the 47th Golden Bell Awards, is widely regarded as one of Asia’s most talented actors. With extensive achievements in film, television, and music, Bolin has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His diverse creative pursuits, including the establishment of a creative space in Taipei, demonstrate his commitment to supporting emerging talents.

In his curator role for the “Contemporary Curated” auction series, Chen Bolin expressed his desire to introduce the audience to real creators and inspire them with different sets of values and ideas. He aims to present the best works to a wider audience, fostering appreciation and understanding of contemporary art.

Sotheby’s Asia’s Head of Day Auctions and Online Auctions, He Shihui, expressed the organization’s pleasure in having Chen Bolin as the guest curator. She commended his continuous breakthroughs in daily life and artistic journey, which have enabled him to select thought-provoking and dialogue-enhancing masterpieces for the exhibition. With the rising interest of young collectors in Asia, He Shihui hopes that this curatorial series will bring together artworks by art masters and rising stars, igniting the passion of audiences seeking new discoveries.

The “Contemporary Curated” series has seen tremendous success since its inception in 2013, with auctions held in New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris, and Milan. By inviting celebrities from various industries to curate exhibitions, Sotheby’s aims to share the art that resonates with their unique perspectives. Past guest curators include Robert Pattinson, Swizz Beatz, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Aoki, Kim Jones, and Cynthia Erivo.

Chen Bolin’s selection of artworks for this auction includes Andy Warhol’s Heart Shaped Candy Box (True Love), which showcases the artist’s commentary on modern life and his exploration of commercialized human emotion. Yukimasa Ida’s “Bob” captures the artist’s captivating technique and emotional intensity, while Miwa Komatsu’s Inheritance and Evolution depicts horned spirit beasts found in Japanese folklore, showcasing her ability to create action paintings.

Other notable artists featured in the auction include Mark Grotjahn, Damien Hirst, Yoshitomo Nara, and Huang Yuxing, among others. The curated collection promises to deliver a diverse array of artistry and creativity.

With Chen Bolin’s expertise and Sotheby’s reputation as a leading auction house, the “Contemporary Curated” auction series is set to be an exciting event for art enthusiasts in Asia.

