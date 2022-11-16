On November 14, Yu Zheng commented on Wang Xichao, saying that “I am frustrated in love and proud in my career, so I don’t care about the love that can only see death.” Indirectly officially announced the relationship between Chen Duling and Wang Xichao, which aroused heated discussions. But judging from Yu Zheng’s words, the two have broken up now.

And just now, Yu Zheng posted a response, saying that he was the matchmaker for Chen Duling and Wang Xichao to be together, and it was a pity to learn that the two broke up. He also said that the reply to Wang Xichao was only sent out of feelings, and Yu Zheng has deleted this Weibo.

The original text is as follows:

Oh, how come a random comment is also on the trending search? I commented on both of them, why is there only one Q? I was the one who matched them up. When I heard that they broke up, I asked about the situation. I chatted with Chen Duling the day before yesterday, and drank tea with Wang Xichao yesterday. I felt a little sad. Both of them are obviously very good people. Because they were exposed, they were forced not to be together. They were afraid of affecting work, afraid of this and that. , I sent it out on a whim, it wasn’t intentional, I explained it to the person involved, everyone doesn’t have to eat melons, let’s go away!

Original title: Yu Zheng said that Chen Duling and Wang Xichao were matched by him, and it was a pity that they broke up

