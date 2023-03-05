Original title: Chen Feiyu posted on Weibo for the first time after the turmoil to call for the new movie “Say I Love You”

On March 3, the movie “Say I Love You Countdown”, directed by Lin Xiaoqian and starring Chen Feiyu and Zhou Ye, announced that it will be scheduled for April 28 and will officially join this year’s “May 1st” file. Chen Feiyu posted on Weibo: The countdown has started, we made an appointment to see you on April 28. This is also Chen Feiyu’s first post since the turmoil.

Plot introduction

I believe that true love will eventually meet, I believe that lovers will eventually get married, and the countdown to your love agreement will begin immediately. Gu Yuxuan (played by Chen Feiyu) and Han Shuyan (played by Zhou Ye) met by chance when they were children, but they missed it unfortunately. After growing up, the two met again and fell in love as destined. After experiencing the happiness and sweetness of love, they had to face the test of fate together. The gears of time start to turn, can they work miracles with love when they are rushing in both directions?

On February 13, Chen Feiyu’s intimate photos were exposed. Chen Feiyu issued a statement through his studio, saying: The relevant photos circulating on the Internet not only involve the privacy of Mr. Chen Feiyu, but also the privacy of Ms. Hu in the photos. After a large number of private photos were disseminated, it caused great harm to both parties. I implore netizens to stop disseminating relevant information immediately.

