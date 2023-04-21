Chen Feiyu Zhou also interpreted the premiere of the movie “Say I Love You”

The film “Countdown to Say I Love You” held its national premiere of “Running for Love” in Beijing on April 20. Producer Yang Na, director Lin Xiaoqian, leading actors Chen Feiyu and Zhou Ye, starring Zhao Xiaotang and Sun Tianyu came to the scene, Shared the behind-the-scenes stories and emotions of the movie with the audience.

Photo courtesy of Chen Feiyu

Photo courtesy of Zhou Ye

At the premiere, the director shared his feelings about cooperating with several leading actors, expressing that he was very happy to be able to shoot a movie with four outstanding actors. They not only perfectly expressed the emotions of the characters, but also continued to break through their acting skills The limit moved him very much. At the same time, several leading actors also interpreted their roles. Chen Feiyu talked about Gu Yuxuan’s character growth, Zhou also talked about mutual tolerance in love, Zhao Xiaotang talked about the difference in personality between himself and Olivia, and Sun Tianyu also encouraged everyone to go forward bravely. The interactive communication between the director and the main creator allowed the audience to understand the deeper emotional expression of the film. The creators also used their own methods to encourage everyone to believe in the power of two-way going, and to continue to look forward to beautiful love. They used the way of unpacking the blind box of love words to send romantic blessings to everyone, hoping that all friends can reap happy and beautiful love.

Photo courtesy of Zhao Xiaotang’s prescription

It is worth mentioning that today’s film releases the ultimate trailer and poster. The trailer uses Gu Yuxuan (played by Chen Feiyu) and Han Shuyan (played by Zhou Ye) to rush to each other across time, telling the strong expectation of two lovers who will give everything to go to each other. Even though they were separated from each other, the two still made the same wish, only for the loved one to return to their side and protect the beautiful love. In the poster, Gu Yuxuan, Han Shuyan, Olivia (played by Zhao Xiaotang) and Teddy (played by Sun Tianyu) are in the same frame. Although each of them expresses different emotions in their eyes, their expectations for beautiful love are the same.



In the ultimate trailer released today, Gu Yuxuan and Han Shuyan woke up from their sleep respectively, as if they had never appeared in each other’s lives. Han Shuyan said “I will never see Yuxuan again”, and Gu Yuxuan said “Today I will I’ve been through it three times”, expressing the pain of two people who love each other and still can’t see each other despite the separation of time. And the wishing candle that can make time come back is like lighting up a beam of light in the difficult love between the two, illuminating the hope for a better future. As long as there is a slight chance, they will not hesitate to make a wish to go back in time, in order to rush to “the world with you”. Because in the hearts of Gu Yuxuan and Han Shuyan, “falling in love with you in this life is the best gift that fate has given me”, no matter what happens, they must guard each other. In the ultimate poster released together, the eyes of the two also reveal a sense of story. Gu Yuxuan is gentle and firm, as if he has identified the person he wants to protect in his life, and the story in Han Shuyan’s eyes is the same as that shown in the trailer. Looking at the lover who can’t meet after the time reversal, the two completely different emotions inevitably make people start to pray for their love, hoping that they will have a happy ending. The eyes of Olivia and Teddy show the personality of the characters. Olivia’s firm eyes show her free and easy personality, she dares to love and hate love, and Teddy sees soft love in Teddy’s eyes. I hope that each of them Get a happy love ending.

It is reported that the movie “Countdown to Say I Love You” will be released nationwide on April 28, and the pre-sale is now open.