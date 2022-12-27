Home Entertainment Chen Haomin was infected with the epidemic while filming a film, and a family of 6 was diagnosed.
(Shanghai, 26th) The recent severe epidemic situation in China,DiagnosedCoronary diseaseThe number has skyrocketed, and Hong Kong artists who have already immigrated to China are the main developmentChen HaominA family of 6 has recently been declared lost.Chen Haomin’s wifeLisa Jiang (Lisa) A few days ago, she made a video on social network saying that the whole family has entered the “sheep flock” (meaning that all members were recruited), and the responsibility lies with Chen Haomin who returned home from filming in Hengdian. He alone provoked the whole family, but Jiang Lisa expressed optimistically, Life under the epidemic, let us live together!” The general public is urged not to be afraid of the virus, but to be full of positive energy.

Chen Haomin found that his body temperature was abnormal the night he returned home after filming a new movie in Hengdian, so he lived in a separate room with Jiang Lisha for isolation, not wanting to infect his 4 children, but his 3 daughters and only son were all diagnosed one after another, and the son who just turned 8 years old Severe symptoms appeared, including high fever, cold hands and feet, and chills all over the body. The situation was the most worrying.

Jiang Lisha shoulders the task of taking care of her husband and son, while the three daughters are taken care of by nanny and aunt. And on the third day after the whole family was diagnosed, even Jiang Lisha was “successful”. Fortunately, Chen Haomin was gradually recovering at that time, so he was responsible for taking care of everyone.

Chen Haomin was diagnosed after returning home from filming in Hengdian, and the whole family was infected by him. (video screenshot)
Her 8-year-old son has serious symptoms. Jiang Lisha uses a hair dryer to blow warm air on her cold feet. (video screenshot)

