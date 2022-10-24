Source title: Chen Jun joins Warners to officially release “Always” Fan Jingxiang and Yang Junyao join hands to produce stars in response to “Love, Always” global public welfare action

Global sports charity promoter, Chinese sports charity artist, and FJ charity pioneer promoter Chen Jun ChenJun’s personal debut “J_ MUSIC Music Album “Always On” was officially released on October 23. This album is produced with the concept of “public life”, advocating the origin of the heart, the spirit of love, the culture of sincerity, the power of kindness, and the music album caring for the modern environment, ME/CFS chronic fatigue group, dedicated to sports public welfare, protecting life, Advocate physical and mental health awareness, build an organic and bright ecology, practice the music spirit of “Always” in the name of love, and was selected as the “International Public Welfare Theme Song” on behalf of sports public welfare. “J_ MUSIC Music Album “Always On” was produced and composed by international music producer Yang Junyao; public welfare artist Fan Jingxiang wrote the plan and wrote lyrics; international actor and filmmaker Li Kangsheng served as charity ambassador for public welfare interpretation; Asian senior video creator Shi Jia Nan is responsible for video production; RIVER LANG’s album modeling, together with the FJ Public Welfare Pioneer Team and Friends of Public Welfare, produced in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei and other places, supervised by Fan He Culture, and distributed globally by Warner Music. Chen Jun’s personal first “J_MUSIC music album “Always”” album image concept was co-created by Chen Jun and Fan Jingxiang, the source of muse inspiration and Chen Jun’s life dialogue, and “the love I give” and “always” in the modern era. Relational thinking and the origin of public welfare. In the music video of the album, Chen Jun plays the role of a future pioneer who has entered the real life from the realm of fables. In the journey of life, facing the stages of growth, challenges, choices, and development, he is composed of life beliefs, bright hearts, invisible wings, and the power of goodness. A biography of a person who has gained love and light, bloomed a beautiful life, and moved towards a state of joy, aiming to convey the positive energy of life through the music image of “Always On”. In Chen Jun’s “J_MUSIC Music Album “Always On”, international music producer Yang Junyao created “Rhythm and Music” with Chen Jun’s unique voice characteristics, sportsmanship, and healthy cultural sound. The arrangement incorporates natural melody, rock elements, Fresh air rhythm, etc., expressing Chen Jun’s unique “jun-style singing” and “power voice”, advocating modern sports concepts of “moving life”, “moving with the heart”, “benefiting towards the future”, and practicing Chen Jun’s health idea. This “J_MUSIC music album “Always”” Chen Jun also invited Fan Jingxiang, who is also a FJ public welfare pioneer and represents the voice of public welfare, to sing together. For the first time, the two interpret the “Voice of the Pioneer”, which is dedicated to rhythm life, sports public welfare, and love. The strength jointly promotes the awareness of global health movement with “Always on”. See also In Berlin a museum for Italian military internees Chen Jun’s personal first “J_MUSIC Music Album “Always On” was officially released on October 23. This day is the birthday of Fan Jingxiang, a public welfare artist and teammate of FJ’s public welfare pioneer, and Chen Jun hopes to record and commemorate this fate. Thanks to the kindness and gratitude, the issue day is defined as “always in the public welfare day” to advocate the humanistic culture with action, and to practice the lifelong commitment to public welfare and charity. As the initiator of global sports charity and Chinese sports charity artist, Chen Jun defines the album “Always On” as the spirit of life, positive thinking, healthy body and mind, firm belief, dedication of great love, and a sincere attitude. This heart is dedicated to inheriting the music spirit and love culture of “Always On” in every city and every era. As the global ME/CFS city slow life public welfare ambassador, Chen Jun, the first “J_MUSIC music album “Always” was honored as the “International Public Welfare Theme Song” and launched the “Global City Love Action” with the main music creator. The social mission and responsibility of “Always On” is practiced from the dimension of music public welfare, and international filmmaker Li Kangsheng is invited to serve as “Global Love Ambassador”, which integrates the spirit of filmmakers and the new image mode to carry out urban love transmission actions, and advocates “love, always” in modern society. The caring awareness of “Zai” practiced the cultural relationship between “Always” and “Yizhizai”. This action was supported and responded by global public welfare organizations MILLIONS MISSING and PHOENIXISING. Carry forward the spirit of the Olympic movement, and inherit the responsibility and mission of China‘s sports public welfare to world health. See also Netflix's "Ultraman Mobile" Season 2 New Character Promotional Film Alien Princess Maya Debuts - Japanese and Korean Comics - cnBeta.COM

Global sports charity promoter, Chinese sports charity artist, and FJ charity pioneer promoter Chen Jun ChenJun’s personal debut “J_ MUSIC Music Album “Always On” was officially released on October 23. This album is produced with the concept of “public life”, advocating the origin of the heart, the spirit of love, the culture of sincerity, the power of kindness, and the music album caring for the modern environment, ME/CFS chronic fatigue group, dedicated to sports public welfare, protecting life, Advocate physical and mental health awareness, build an organic and bright ecology, practice the music spirit of “Always” in the name of love, and was selected as the “International Public Welfare Theme Song” on behalf of sports public welfare.

“J_ MUSIC Music Album “Always On” was produced and composed by international music producer Yang Junyao; public welfare artist Fan Jingxiang wrote the plan and wrote lyrics; international actor and filmmaker Li Kangsheng served as charity ambassador for public welfare interpretation; Asian senior video creator Shi Jia Nan is responsible for video production; RIVER LANG’s album modeling, together with the FJ Public Welfare Pioneer Team and Friends of Public Welfare, produced in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei and other places, supervised by Fan He Culture, and distributed globally by Warner Music.

Chen Jun’s personal first “J_MUSIC music album “Always”” album image concept was co-created by Chen Jun and Fan Jingxiang, the source of muse inspiration and Chen Jun’s life dialogue, and “the love I give” and “always” in the modern era. Relational thinking and the origin of public welfare. In the music video of the album, Chen Jun plays the role of a future pioneer who has entered the real life from the realm of fables. In the journey of life, facing the stages of growth, challenges, choices, and development, he is composed of life beliefs, bright hearts, invisible wings, and the power of goodness. A biography of a person who has gained love and light, bloomed a beautiful life, and moved towards a state of joy, aiming to convey the positive energy of life through the music image of “Always On”.

In Chen Jun’s “J_MUSIC Music Album “Always On”, international music producer Yang Junyao created “Rhythm and Music” with Chen Jun’s unique voice characteristics, sportsmanship, and healthy cultural sound. The arrangement incorporates natural melody, rock elements, Fresh air rhythm, etc., expressing Chen Jun’s unique “jun-style singing” and “power voice”, advocating modern sports concepts of “moving life”, “moving with the heart”, “benefiting towards the future”, and practicing Chen Jun’s health idea. This “J_MUSIC music album “Always”” Chen Jun also invited Fan Jingxiang, who is also a FJ public welfare pioneer and represents the voice of public welfare, to sing together. For the first time, the two interpret the “Voice of the Pioneer”, which is dedicated to rhythm life, sports public welfare, and love. The strength jointly promotes the awareness of global health movement with “Always on”.

Chen Jun’s personal first “J_MUSIC music album “Always” was officially released on October 23. This day is the birthday of Fan Jingxiang, also a public welfare artist and teammate of FJ’s public welfare pioneer, and Chen Jun hopes to record and commemorate this fate. With the kindness and gratitude, the issue day is defined as “always in the public welfare day” to advocate the humanistic culture with actions, and practice the lifelong commitment to public welfare and charity. As the initiator of global sports charity and Chinese sports charity artist, Chen Jun defines the album “Always On” as the spirit of life, positive thinking, healthy body and mind, firm belief, dedication of great love, and a sincere attitude, This heart is dedicated to inheriting the music spirit and love culture of “Always On” in every city and every era.

As the global ME/CFS city slow life public welfare ambassador, Chen Jun, the first “J_MUSIC music album “Always” was honored as the “International Public Welfare Theme Song” and launched the “Global City Love Action” with the main music creator. The social mission and responsibility of “Always On” is practiced from the dimension of music public welfare, and international filmmaker Li Kangsheng is invited to serve as “Global Love Ambassador”, which integrates the spirit of filmmakers and the new image mode to carry out urban love transmission actions, and advocates “love, always” in modern society. The caring awareness of “Zai” practiced the cultural relationship between “Always” and “Yizhizai”. This action was supported and responded by global public welfare organizations MILLIONS MISSING and PHOENIXISING. Carry forward the spirit of the Olympic movement, and inherit the responsibility and mission of China‘s sports public welfare to world health.