Chen Kaige’s new work “Boyhood” is scheduled for Liu Haoran, Chen Feiyu, Zhang Xueying and Wen Qi to perform a different kind of youth-International Online

Chen Kaige’s new work “Boyhood” is scheduled for Liu Haoran, Chen Feiyu, Zhang Xueying and Wen Qi to perform a different kind of youth

The youth-themed film “Boyhood” directed by Chen Kaige is scheduled to be released on August 17, and the preview of “Youth Scream” and the poster of “Believe in the Future” will be exposed. With the release of the trailer, leading actors Liu Haoran, Chen Feiyu, Zhang Xueying, Wen Qi, leading actors Zhao Xiaotang, Zhang Yue and many other young actors have appeared on stage one after another.

Director Chen Kaige has tried different types of themes in films such as “Yellow Earth”, “Farewell My Concubine”, “With You”, “Legend of the Demon Cat” and “Changjin Lake”. This time, he brings his painstaking work “Boyhood” that has been created for many years. He focuses the camera on a group of teenagers, portraying their real, unpretentious, cruel and beautiful youth years, and also showing their childlike innocence and face. Courage in the face of difficulties and confusion.

Accompanied by the sudden wind, the letters on the desktop fluttered with the wind, and the pointer of time was turned back to the 1960s. A group of young people rushed towards their youth and future amidst the ringing of bicycle bells… In the trailer of “Boyhood”, the lead actor Liu Haoran, Chen Feiyu, Zhang Xueying, Wen Qi, starring Zhao Xiaotang and Zhang Yue’s characters have appeared one after another. These young people are running on the road of life, wandering in the ocean of literature and music, exploring with curiosity and longing. This world, feeling the changes around it, grows slowly. “Nineteen years old, you should have your own opinions and persistence.” The words of the elders seemed to wake up something, and then the rainstorm hit, and the teenagers began to face the conflicts and difficulties of friendship and family affection, and their choices for the future were never firm. become confused. The joy and pain brought about by growth are like the burnt leaves in the trailer. Only after the baptism of fire can flowers bloom in the dust.

In the finalized poster of “Believe in the Future”, it was raining heavily and passers-by were running away, while Liu Haoran, Chen Feiyu, Zhang Xueying, and Wen Qi stood in the rain and looked at the sky above them, quietly waiting for the wind and rain to pass. Liu Haoran and Chen Feiyu, who once played the roles of brothers in “My Motherland and Me”, continue their relationship this time, and together interpret the process of two teenagers from different backgrounds and experiences from ordinary classmates to bosom brothers; Zhang Xueying, who has short hair, is quiet and stubborn , the characters created by Wen Qi look sharp and lively, and the strong contrast between the two also makes people quite curious about their fate.