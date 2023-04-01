On the 31st, Chen Qiaoen posted photos on social platforms to celebrate the first anniversary of her marriage with her husband Alan. In the photo, Chen Qiaoen and Alan are both wearing white clothes with blue jeans, and they are holding hands, looking very happy. Chen Qiaoen’s husband Alan also posted a post to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with his wife.

Previously, after the Chinese New Year in Malaysia, the two went to Thailand to play, and were photographed by netizens appearing in a Thai male model restaurant. She lowered her head to play with her mobile phone, her husband Alan was sitting opposite the dining table.

Afterwards, Chen Qiaoen himself also posted a video on social platforms, sharing with fans his experience at the male model restaurant in Thailand. In the video, a group of hunky Thai men wearing blue vests and plaid skirts are dancing spicy dances in a restaurant. Their movements are enchanting and charming, very funny and funny. Chen Qiaoen laughs while shooting the video, and he is in a very happy mood!

However, some netizens noticed that Chen Qiaoen seemed to have gained a lot of plumpness. I don’t know if it was because of eating, drinking and having fun, or was she really pregnant as the netizens guessed before?

Because Chen Qiaoen shared a video of herself shopping in a Thai clothing store a few days ago. In the video, Chen Qiaoen is wearing a loose skirt and taking a selfie in front of the mirror. Her abdomen is slightly swollen. At that time, some netizens speculated that she might be pregnant, but now Chen Qiaoen did not respond to this matter.

It is reported that Chen Qiaoen and her husband Alan met while filming the love variety show “Daughters’ Love”. At the end of the show, Chen Qiaoen accepted Alan’s confession. In the show, the two are siblings with a nine-year age difference, so the relationship between the two is not favored by fans.

But Chen Qiaoen once responded to fans’ doubts after the first public relationship, saying: “Everyone has their own ideas and preferences. I didn’t force to support my love. I think it’s okay to accept it or not. Respect each other. good way”.

After publicizing their love affair, the two also frequently shared photos on social platforms to show their affection. During the period, Taiwanese media revealed that Chen Qiaoen planned to prepare for pregnancy ahead of time, but was denied by his agent at the time. In March 2022, Taiwanese media revealed that Chen Qiaoen and her boyfriend Alan went to the Daan Household Registration Office to register their marriage. Later, the agent confirmed that Chen Qiaoen and Alan had received their certificates.

Original title: Chen Qiaoen Alan celebrates the first anniversary of his marriage and shows sweet happiness holding hands

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling