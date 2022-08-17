Chen Ruoyi and Lin Zhiying held hands in front of the hospital bed and said they survived the wind and rain: Tesla car accident caused disfigurement to reconstruct 3D face

On July 22, Lin Zhiying drove a Tesla and collided with the pole of the bridge pier and caught fire. “Car friend” Yao Yuanhao was asked about his current situation when he attended the event on August 8, saying that a mutual friend said that Lin Zhiying had been transferred to the general ward.

Regarding this news, Lin Zhiying’s agent responded: “Thank you for your concern, let the patient recuperate for now, and I won’t make any other response for now.” Regarding Lin Zhiying’s operation progress, an unnamed doctor revealed that Lin Zhiying “restored the bones beautifully.” , It is estimated that normal exercise can be resumed in half a year.

On August 16, Lin Zhiying’s wife Chen Ruoyi updated the news and shared a photo of holding hands. From the lens, Lin Zhiying was lying on the hospital bed in a hospital gown with gauze wrapped around her elbow. Chen Ruoyi wrote: After the storm, you will eventually see the dawn.

For Lin Zhiying, after a previous operation, the Tesla car accident brought him also facial damage. Lin Zhiying suffered serious facial injuries in this car accident. The doctor said that if 3D facial reconstruction is carried out, it is necessary to check whether other organs are injured. If there are fractures or brain injuries in other places, priority treatment will be given, and facial bone reconstruction will be carried out last. , before the first surgery is to heal fractures and so on.

Speaking of ‘3D facial reconstruction’, we may be more familiar with ‘3D facial printing’. With the maturity and development of 3D printing technology, this technology is more and more used in craniofacial repair in the medical sector. Patients can use the three-dimensional model computer for aided design, and realize the direct manufacturing of the solid model from the data.

Due to the complex anatomical structure of the craniofacial region, it is difficult for doctors to perform repairs. Therefore, when designing such a treatment plan, ‘3D printing technology‘ will be used, and the maxillofacial reconstruction will be performed first by performing a maxillofacial cone beam computed tomography scan. and tinkered simulations for better treatment planning. Then different types of biomaterials are printed layer by layer to form biologically active tissues and organs, thereby realizing facial reconstruction.

His attending doctor also said that now the plastic surgery technology has been very advanced, so there will be opportunities to reconstruct his pre-injury condition in the future. Again, I hope that Lin Zhiying will recover soon. Of course, Tesla still has no mention of this matter.