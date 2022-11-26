Original title: Chen Shancong and his wife participated in the parent-child trip of their son’s school, a family of three had fun and took a family portrait

TVB male artist Chen Shancong is now a good man at home, he spends a lot of time with his family. Recently, the couple attended their son’s study together with him. Participated in the parent-child trip, the family of three happily took a family portrait.

TVB male artist Chen Shancong has now become a target within his power, and several TV series starring him have been broadcast this year. Of course, the happiest thing for him is that he has a happy family, and he and his wife have formed a happy family of three. Recently, the couple ushered in a happy day. The first is the wedding anniversary, and the second is the wife’s birthday. But it was Taiwan celebrations, and my wife’s birthday had to be celebrated in advance, but they were still very happy.

I have enjoyed the world of two people very much since before. Recently, Chen Shancong decided to take his wife to his son’s school during the summer vacation. Participated in parent-child activities, the family of three traveled with other family members of the son class.

Chen Shancong is a good father now, and he must deal with his son. Recently, my son held a parent-child trip at school. Of course Chen Shancong would not miss it. This is also the first time for the couple to participate in a parent-child trip organized by the school with their son. Chen Shancong was obviously very happy. He is holding a big backpack with things. The family of three looked at the little animals. The son was very brave and petted with his father. As for the wife, I was a little scared and just watched from behind. In addition to the photos of the previous family, the couple also took various personal and cute photos of their son. Their son's hair is naturally curled and looks cute. The son's parent-child trip is very happy, but such activities seem to be really attractive to children, allowing them to get in touch with nature and communicate.

