Chén Sifān Debuts “GENTLE BLADE” Collection at Leihu Pioneer Fashion Art Festival

Chén Sifān Debuts Unique Menswear Designs at Leihu Pioneer Fashion Art Festival

On October 9, 2023, the 16th Season of Leihu Pioneer Fashion Art Festival took place in Shanghai, attracting attention from domestic and international fashion media, buyers, celebrities, and audiences. One brand that caught everyone’s eye was Chén Sifān, a cutting-edge menswear brand making its debut on the fashion week schedule.

The theme of Chén Sifān’s show was “GENTLE BLADE,” inspired by the classic movie “M. Butterfly.” The film, based on the play of the same name by Chinese-American playwright Henry Hwang, tells the extraordinary story of a French diplomat who falls in love with a male Peking Opera actor in China. The movie beautifully depicts the clash between the mystery and beauty of the East and the modernity and avant-garde of the West, creating a visually captivating effect full of tension and contrast.

Chén Sifān’s 24 spring and summer series attempted to capture this visual effect by integrating oriental culture and aesthetics into modern designs. The designer incorporated the illusion, struggle, and shackles depicted in the story into the clothing, resulting in a series filled with romantic tension.

In the show, Chén Sifān used light and breathable fabrics such as silk, satin, and chiffon to showcase the femininity and elegance of new masculinity. The main colors chosen were bright red, black, and white, symbolizing traditional Chinese joy, solemnity, and purity. The design team also utilized techniques like printing, embroidery, traditional hand-made seed embroidery, and crochet to express Eastern cultural meanings and symbols while maintaining the texture and fluidity of the clothing. This unique collision of styles allows Chén Sifān’s designs to possess the mystery and elegance of the East as well as the modernity and avant-garde of the West, demonstrating the designer’s unique perspective on fashion and culture.

When asked about his participation in the Shanghai Fashion Week schedule, designer Sifan expressed his honor and gratitude to everyone who supported him. He explained that the “GENTLE BLADE” series is his exploration and expression of the relationship between traditional Chinese culture and modern fashion, as well as his interpretation of the complex and subtle relationship between human nature and love. Sifan hopes that his designs can inspire and touch the audience.

Chén Sifān is a menswear designer with extensive international experience, having studied at prestigious institutions such as Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology. He founded the brand Chén Sifān in 2023 with his partner designer Han Lu, aiming to strike a balance between traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation by combining Eastern and Western culture and aesthetics.

The big show at Leihu Pioneer Fashion Art Festival marks Chén Sifān’s first release in China and an important step towards entering the Chinese fashion market. Sifan expressed his hope to use the platform of Shanghai Fashion Week to introduce more people to his designs and provide inspiration for Chinese menswear designers and original brands. He pledged to continue working hard and using his designs to showcase the charm and value of oriental culture and aesthetics.

Chén Sifān’s unique visual feast at the Leihu Pioneer Fashion Art Festival left a lasting impression on the audience, solidifying the brand’s place as a rising star in the fashion industry. With its fusion of East and West, Chén Sifān’s designs are set to make a significant impact and contribute to the ever-evolving world of fashion.