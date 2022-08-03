On August 3, Chen Siming released a long voice in the fan group to announce to fans that he had broken up with Fang Binhan. It is reported that the two met because of their participation in the love variety show “Heart Signal 4”, and officially announced their relationship on August 20, 2021. .

In the voice message to fans, Chen Siming mentioned that the two met each other from meeting to acquaintance, even if it was because of a special opportunity, but both sides paid very sincere feelings, and at the same time, they were happy to share happy and happy moments with fans and friends.

Chen Siming said that although both of them are very sorry, they still want to put an end to this relationship. Regarding the reasons for the breakup, Chen Siming revealed that the two people’s current life plans and living conditions are very different, saying that he is not strong enough, not a perfect person, and often feels powerless when facing life, work and other problems. I also thank Fang Binhan for his tolerance and trust in him, “it’s the right person but maybe not the right time”.

In the voice, Chen Siming thanked the fans for their support during this period, and also thanked Fang Binhan for his company, “I am very lucky to have her by my side, that was my first impression of the city of Shenzhen, and it was also in the days of 1996. Very few expectations.”

Netizens expressed their surprise and regret at the news that Chen Siming and Fang Binhan suddenly announced their breakup, because in everyone’s impression, the emotional life of Equation CP can be described as “exceeding the sweetness”. The equations seem to be solved.”

It is reported that Chen Siming and Fang Binhan met and got to know each other because of their participation in the love variety show “Signal of the Heart 4”. The relationship between the two has won the envy of many netizens, and the official announcement after the show even made people call “knocked”.

On August 20, 2021, Chen Siming and Fang Binhan posted a Polaroid photo on their personal social platform to officially announce their love affair. Fang Binhan even bluntly said, “People who are born to meet are 25 years late!”

At present, this official blog post is still the top of Chen Siming and Fang Binhan’s personal social platforms, and the two people’s social accounts still retain content related to each other.

