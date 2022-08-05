Recently, “Signal of Heart 4” guest Fang Binhan and Chen Siming broke up. On the evening of the 4th, the woman Fang Binhan posted that the breakup was “coming to a fork in life”, and she also explained again in the fan group that Chen Siming was not interested in the two of them. Their relationship has no substantive plan, and they often use breaking up to avoid problems. Their expectations for marriage are completely different, so they chose to end this relationship.

Later, the man posted a post saying, “What does it feel like to be betrayed? I have my story, and I will post it after finishing it.” For a while, netizens speculated about the two, calling out, “Why can’t we break up decently.”

In the early morning of August 5th, Chen Siming posted a post in the fan group announcing his withdrawal from the Internet and clearing the social platform, suspected of responding to Fang Binhan’s fan group post. The man said that Fang Binhan unilaterally defined the relationship between the two, and he didn’t know it, so he was very sad. Chen Siming mainly mentioned three points. The first was to respond to the process of the two discussing how to announce the news of the breakup. He also said that Fang Binhan and the program team had told the news of the breakup, and asked the program team to persuade Chen Siming, and then there was a love story that night. The couple broke up hot search, suspected to be betrayed by the show team.

Secondly, Chen Siming refuted the rumor that the woman said that he had mentioned the breakup many times. He bluntly said that the woman also mentioned the breakup many times, “I don’t want to expose the scars again.” In the end, Chen Siming also refuted the woman’s statement that he had no plans for the future, and posted chat records with his family to prove that he did make efforts to integrate the woman into his family.

In addition, Chen Siming also posted a chat record with his father: roughly Fang Binhan was injured before, and Chen Siming’s father also helped to contact the recommended doctor. Later, Chen Siming’s mother also asked his father to send a message asking if Chen Siming needed to go to the hospital to accompany him.

Chen Siming also posted a chat record with Fang Binhan. It is suspected that during the Dragon Boat Festival, Chen Siming’s family was sick and went home. He sent a message to Fang Binhan but the other party did not reply. It is suspected that he was subjected to “cold violence” by the woman.

Original title: Equation cp is torn!Fang Binhan’s connotation of Chen Siming was refuted by the man

