As we all know, Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying once had a vigorous relationship. Back then, their relationship was very close and everyone was very envious of them both. Everyone wanted to know why Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying broke up? Let’s take a look below.

1、Chen Xiao cheats on Chen Yanxi: Last year, when Chen Xiao was filming the divine sculpture, he was ambiguous with the actress surnamed C in the same group. Zhao Liying was in a hurry and called the door. Finally, around September and October last year, the love between Zhao Liying and Chen Xiao came to an end, and they went their separate ways. thing. The couple has been ambiguous in responding to their relationship before, but Zhao Liying said in an interview that she is single now, and many netizens suspect that Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying broke up because of their relationship between Chen Xiao and Chen Yanxi;

2、Originally bundled: Since Zhao Liying and Chen Xiao were bundled for sale, their acting careers have become like a duck to water, and Lu Zhen and Gao Zhan have become the best couples in the hearts of everyone. Chen Xiao not only publicly admitted that he has a good impression of the woman, but Zhao Liying also said that the two had a tacit understanding when filming, which was really envious of others. However, like many gossip romances that “there are dramas, but there is no drama at the end”, Zhao Liying and Chen Xiao also adhere to the principle of killing and not admitting, making people foolishly unable to distinguish whether it is a fake drama or a hype stunt;

3、The two get together less often: After Zhao Liying finished filming “The Legend of Lu Zhen”, she frequently took on dramas and worked hard. She filmed a series of TV series such as “Secret of Wife” and “Here Comes Binbin”. Chen Xiao was also busy with work, which caused the two Gather less and leave more, which is the main reason for many celebrity couples.

4、The two are incompatible: Zhao Liying is a well-known queen in the entertainment industry. She has a carefree personality and is often hacked. Because Chen Xiao loves to play very much, and Zhao Liying is a jealous jar again, the two often fight each other, which eventually leads to the breakup. Chen Xiao also admitted that he really likes Zhao Liying very much and will be attracted by her. But the two are relatively strong personalities. If they are really together, it is estimated that there will be a situation where Mars hits the earth.