In recent years, many artists who debuted in Hong Kong have come to the mainland to participate in variety shows, and many of them have successfully become popular again after participating in reality shows. Recently, Chen Xiaochun and Lin Zhixuan once again participated in mainland variety shows, this time they also joined Lin Zhixuan, Hawick Lau and Wu Zhuoxi. They rarely get together for dinner recently.

Many Hong Kong artists have been developing in the mainland in recent years, because the entertainment market in the mainland is much larger than that in Hong Kong, and the most important thing is that the pay is much higher. Many famous people in Hong Kong have come to develop one after another, and some of them have become popular targets in the mainland.

In the first season of “Brother Who Overcame Toughness”, the Greater Bay Area group consisted of Chen Xiaochun, Chile Mu, Xie Tianhua and others. Winning the favor of the audience, mainland TV also saw their popularity and opened new programs for them.

The success of this combination also made the TV station taste the sweetness, so in addition to the return of Qi Lan and Chen Xiaochun in the second season, Hong Kong artists such as Lin Ruilin, Wu Zhuoxi, and Hawick Lau also joined.

In addition to meeting during the recording of the show, several of them also met privately. Recently, some netizens shared photos of Hawick Lau, Chen Xiaochun and Lin Ruilin together. When the three of them took a happy photo together, Chen Xiaochun and Lin Weiqiang were easy to recognize, but Liu Haozhi, who was wearing a hat, couldn’t recognize them at a glance.

In fact, Wu Zhuoxi also went to eat at this restaurant, but I don't know if he went with the three of them. In fact, the Hong Kong artists who participated in the show this season are younger and more famous than the previous season. Just don't know how it works. But the freshness of the first season has already been used. In the second season, I wonder if two TVB students, raymond lam and Wu Zhuoxi will make an impact? He and Mrs. Chen Musheng did not participate in this variety show, but they also visited the store recently. In recent years, the couple has also established a foothold in the mainland, and the current ability to attract money is also good.

