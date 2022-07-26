After growing in the Chinese market for more than 20 years, the legendary game market has now ushered in some new changes. On July 26, with Chen Xiaochun as the chief chairman, the first legendary series mobile game “Legendary World” built with Unreal Engine 4 was launched on all platforms without deleting files. It is a 3D locked perspective MMORPG developed by Beidou Studio, a subsidiary of Shengqu Games. With the help of new engine tools, the game screen has become high-definition for the first time, and the overall 3D screen expression, action special effects, character depiction, etc. have been upgraded across the ages. , showing comparable competitiveness with mainstream products in the market.

For a long time in the past, legendary games have always used the ancient 2D style. This is not difficult to understand. After the legendary game has been repeatedly verified by the market, it is always easy for users to associate the product with the legend by continuing the classic elements, thereby reducing the risk of game promotion. Therefore, the launch of the fully upgraded “Legend World” by Shengqu Games at the moment can be regarded as an adventurous attempt, but from another perspective, it may also become an opportunity to verify the direction of innovation in the legendary category market.

With a brand new artistic expression, “Legend World” is still a legendary game. The game follows the oriental fantasy worldview of the legendary series IP, telling the story of human against the invasion of demons. After entering the game, the full of legendary flavor will come to the surface, the classic three professional system of tactics, red name PK, monsters and explosions, and Shabak city battles and other core gameplay have been reproduced. However, the clear and smooth game screen, the leap in resolution and color quality, etc., also give players a new visual sense.

What can be clearly felt is that under the polishing of Unreal Engine 4, the rendering quality of the “Legend World” architecture and the fineness of the picture have been greatly improved; the game picture is no longer in the gray state of the past, and the overall richness has been improved. It has been greatly enhanced; in combat, the game is full of blows, combined with real physical crushing effects, gorgeous action special effects, and bloody sound effects, which add more refreshment to the battle.

In addition to the comprehensive upgrade of art performance, “Legend World” has also integrated and iterated the gameplay. The first is the operation level. The game adopts the mainstream left and right roulette design, and the layout of basic attack health + multiple skill roulettes makes the control more convenient and smooth. In addition to competing for values, players also have more space to move. The development team has also specially optimized the game’s automatic battle AI, priority AI for picking up and fighting, etc., with the addition of new functions such as automatic monster killing, picking up, wayfinding, and highlighting beams of dropped equipment and treasures, which is very convenient. It prevents players from hanging up and playing treasure in the game.

The second is the core gameplay level. On the basis of inheriting the genes of the original legendary strong PK, “Legend World” further enhances the thrill of battle and the depth of strategy. For example, the high-definition game restores the legendary and classic Sabak gameplay, creates a 3D high-definition city, and retains the original experience of breaking the city gate, capturing the battle flag, and fighting the imperial city. With the upgrade of graphics and technology, the PK scene of thousands of people on the same screen will also be realized in the game. At the same time, the game also adds a new inscription system to character development. Through different inscriptions and skills, different combat effects will be achieved.

Chen Xiaochun’s stars lead to awaken the strong “brother” memory

On the whole, “Legend World” is a work that integrates legends. It intends to leverage the huge legendary user group through the integration and iteration of classic gameplay. Therefore, in terms of game marketing, the official launched a set of combination punches that can resonate with legendary players. For example, the game invited Chen Xiaochun, Li Naiwen, Zou Zhaolong, and Zhou Xiaoou, four highly recognizable star players to form a legendary team, and together with the players, they entered the Marfa continent. They constitute the collective memory of players born in the 70s, 80s and even 90s.

Accompanying the release of the star group is the game CG. In the short film, Chen Xiaochun plays the role of a classic warrior who carries a dragon-slaying knife. He is alone in the gate, and Wanfu Mokai’s defensive attitude can pull players into the memory of the legend. The high-precision picture quality and animation special effects it presents are also emphasized: this is a legendary game with a comprehensive upgrade of the screen. In addition, the story told by CG is also what the official wants to pass on to users: although we are in all corners of the world, although we have different life experiences and have our own things to deal with, we can always meet in the legendary game, This is the legendary brotherhood.

It is worth mentioning that building momentum and releasing game CG through star players is only one part. On the user side, the official invited legendary and well-known gangs such as Prague, Huamu, and Wolf to settle in in advance. The war is about to break out, which will evoke the legendary players’ memories of the bloody guild war. More importantly, the presence of top gangs is conducive to the active game ecology, and the confrontation between them will drive the game atmosphere and attract more legendary players to join it.

At the same time, the official first legendary series community “Legend World” cultural station was also opened simultaneously. The cultural station provides and includes one-stop services such as all the set sets under the IP, doujin two creations, guild unions, and wonderful communities. It is not difficult to judge that Shengqu Games not only wants to reintegrate the fragmented legendary memories of players, but also creates a cultural community belonging to legends together with them. The advantage of this is that on the one hand, it can gather players and activate the IP ecological atmosphere; on the other hand, it can absorb the opinions of players and feed back the healthy growth of the legend.

“Legend of the World” Linked to Chow Tai Fook

In addition, “Legend of the World” also has a linkage with the jewelry brand Chow Tai Fook, which is about to enter a century. On the first day of the game, the “Scattered People Fighting for Real Gold” event was launched. Players will have the opportunity to get gold banknote fragments, which can be exchanged for physical gold banknotes and the full-service-limited Dragon Slayer Sword. This collection of gold banknotes is made by the exclusive designer of Chow Tai Fook, made of pure gold raw materials, and incorporates two legendary classic elements of Sabak and Tulong Dao, which is quite collectible.

With the launch of “Legendary World” today without deleting files, the legendary category market has ushered in a challenger, and with the blessing of the new engine, it has shown an unprecedented form. Can it bring some new changes to this market that has been growing in China for more than 20 years? It deserves our continued attention.