Source title: Chen Xiaojun starring in the new drama “Qingqing Daily” is on the air with partner Bai Jingting and Tian Xiwei to taste the fireworks at the four o’clock in the world

Produced by Beijing iQiyi Technology Co., Ltd., Xinli TV Culture Investment Co., Ltd., and Reveler Film Production Co., Ltd., adapted from Jinjiang Literature City Duo Muduo's novel "Clear Wear Daily", starring Bai Jingting, Tian Xiwei, and Chen Xiaojun. The ancient costume light love drama "Qingqing Daily" is being broadcast on iQIYI. The play tells the story of girls from all over the world gathered in Xinchuan because of a marriage and election, and together they started a new life that is full of situations but complement each other. Chen Xiaojun played the role of Hao Jia, vividly interpreting the sobriety of the world, and received a lot of praise when he appeared on the stage. "Sober in the world" Hao Jia moved out of the circle, refused to fall in love and focused on career Chen Xiaojun plays the smart and lovely Hao Jia in the play. She has a stable, dignified and steady appearance. She looks like a woman who is suitable for a room and an IKEA, but she comes out with her inner OS attributes. The surface is "tea" and "clip", but the actual goal is clear and the thinking is clear. In the heart, only the man is the owner, and the hard work is only to make the mother's life better. Netizens commented: "I thought Hao Jia was a love brain, but I didn't expect that there was only career in mind." Previously, Chen Xiaoyun's role as Tyran in "Mrs. Dendrobium" was well received, and now she is again appearing in a costume drama, and her appearance has been praised again. This time, topics such as "Chen Xiaojun's most sober female second in history", "Chen Xiaojun's new drama characters are set up", "Chen Xiaojun's daily performance is melon master" and other topics are strongly out of the circle, and the character Hao Jia is arrogant. Be loved by the audience. Enjoy the fireworks at the four o'clock in the world and talk with "Qing" about "home life" "Qingqing Daily" features food and takes "everyday" as the theme. In a relaxed atmosphere, elements such as food, entertainment, health care, and cute pets are integrated, presenting the audience with beautiful and warm homely stories. Full of interest. Hao Jia, played by Chen Xiaojun, gathers in Xinchuan with talents and beauties from all over the world, working hard to realize their ideals in ordinary life and experiencing the warmth of friendship. The character's life is full and sensible, which is very close to the current young people's yearning for the ideal life of "two people, three meals and four seasons" and the pursuit of a relaxed state. It is worth looking forward to how Hao Jia's story will develop in the future, and whether she can live the life she wants. "Qingqing Daily" is being broadcast on iQIYI. Let's share with actor Chen Xiaojun that "the most delicious thing in the world is Qinghuan", and compose a wonderful story of harmony and happiness. Next, the movie "Shark Beach" starring Chen Xiaojun, the TV series "Thin Ice", "Unparalleled Beauty", "One Thought of Guanshan" and many other works will also meet the audience one after another. Let us look forward to her wonderful performance.

