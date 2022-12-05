Source Title: Chen Xiaojun’s “Daily Life of Qingqing” is currently broadcasting the popular character Hao Jia, and the topic has skyrocketed, triggering heated discussions

The light comedy “Qing Qing Daily” starring Bai Jingting, Tian Xiwei, and Chen Xiaojun is currently on iQiyi. The popularity of the show was unstoppable. In the first week of broadcasting, the popularity value of iQiyi station successfully exceeded 10,000, becoming the fastest drama in the history of iQiyi to exceed 10,000. The relaxed, pleasant, comfortable and funny “Daily Life of Qingqing” is also described by many viewers as “electronic mustard” for dinner, which makes people chase after it. “Internet OS” Hao Jia breaks the circle of netizens and calls “Hao Jia’s OS is so cute!” In “Daily Life of Qingqing”, Hao Jia, played by Chen Xiaojun, attracted the audience’s attention with many interesting labels such as “inner OS” and “human sobriety” when he appeared on the stage. In the play, in order to please the owner, Hao Jia does a lot of superficial work, and puts all his 8,000 thoughts into his career. In the face of Yin Song’s hypocritical distress, the vicious and precise inner OS “Of course I like myself the most” directly subverted the audience’s impression, and discussions such as “Hao Jia is my Internet mouthpiece” also went out of the circle by a large margin. In the play, the eldest son’s rough treatment and frequent beating and scolding of Hao Jia also aroused the sympathy and emotion of netizens, and some even dreamed of Tilan played by Chen Xiaojun in “Mrs. Huzhu”. Netizens hoped that Hao Jia would not be blackened at the beginning, and later made wishes that Hao Jia would blacken the eldest son, which reflects the concern and empathy of netizens for the role of Hao Jia. The plot is full and the group portraits are vivid, and Hao Jia’s encounter reappears in the ancient version of “girls help girls” “Daily Life of Qingqing” tells the story of women from various Sichuan who marry into Xinchuan and are forced to accept the shackles of “male superiors”. Hao Jia, played by Chen Xiaojun, started to want to start a career, but because of the pain of her native family and the power and violence of the second young master, she couldn’t live the way she wanted. With the sisters taking care of each other and helping each other, Hao Jia mustered up the courage to leave the Second Young Master and start a new life again. See also BTS held a three-day domestic concert in Korea after 2 years and 5 months jqknews Although the women in the play live in deep houses as wives and concubines, they still maintain independent will and are not afraid of male power. The sisterhood, love and encouragement of the characters in the play, as well as the pursuit of the desired life, outline a plump female group portrait, and the novel interpretation of love is also full of warmth. The anti-routine house fighting is replaced by the warmth of sisters, and it also conveys to the audience the point of view: women are not just relying on others, no matter what personality they have or what situation they are in, they can create their own wonderful life. Chen Xiaojun interprets with heart, showing his strength to show the charm of role reversal Hao Jia in “Daily Life of Qingqing” is gentle, decent, sweet-mouthed, and pitiful on the surface, but actually has tolerance and tenacity. Chen Xiaojun’s natural “broken coolness” and exquisite facial features also add a lot to the role of Hao Jia. With the exquisite ancient costume appearance, “the beautiful and scheming Hao Jia” is vivid on the paper, instantly attracting the audience’s attention. Relying on her powerful acting skills, Chen Xiaojun played the seemingly high-ranking “green tea” but actually “sane” migrant worker Hao Jia very vividly. The multi-faceted and complex character is also vividly interpreted by Chen Xiaojun, and his excellent performance affects the emotions of the audience. As Chen Xiaojun said in the interview, “I think Hao Jia is a person who fights fate with tenderness.” Hao Jia’s tenderness and courage are also influencing and guiding more audiences to bravely face the difficulties in life. This time Chen Xiaojun’s performance in “Daily Life of Qingqing” is remarkable, and the audience’s discussion of actors and roles is a great recognition of Chen Xiaojun. The appearance of Hao Jia made the audience see Chen Xiaojun’s excellent acting skills and the plasticity of his performance. Next, Chen Xiaojun starred in the movie “Shark Beach”, the TV series “Thin Ice”, “Incomparable Beauty”, “One Thought Guanshan” and many other films. The works will also meet with the audience one after another, and I look forward to Chen Xiaojun’s amazing performance in the future to present more exciting roles! See also BURBERRY Shanghai Plaza 66 flagship store opens new limited-time boutique debut_brand

The light comedy “Qing Qing Daily” starring Bai Jingting, Tian Xiwei, and Chen Xiaojun is currently on iQiyi. The popularity of the show was unstoppable. In the first week of broadcasting, the popularity value of iQiyi station successfully exceeded 10,000, becoming the fastest drama in the history of iQiyi to exceed 10,000. The relaxed, pleasant, comfortable and funny “Daily Life of Qingqing” is also described by many viewers as “electronic mustard” for dinner, which makes people chase after it.

“Internet OS” Hao Jia breaks the circle of netizens and calls “Hao Jia’s OS is so cute!”

In “Daily Life of Qingqing”, Hao Jia, played by Chen Xiaojun, attracted the audience’s attention with many interesting labels such as “inner OS” and “human sobriety” when he appeared on the stage. In the play, in order to please the owner, Hao Jia does a lot of superficial work, and puts all his 8,000 thoughts into his career. In the face of Yin Song’s hypocritical distress, the vicious and precise inner OS “Of course I like myself the most” directly subverted the audience’s impression, and discussions such as “Hao Jia is my Internet mouthpiece” also went out of the circle by a large margin.

In the play, the eldest son’s rough treatment and frequent beating and scolding of Hao Jia also aroused the sympathy and emotion of netizens, and some even dreamed of Tilan played by Chen Xiaojun in “Mrs. Huzhu”. Netizens hoped that Hao Jia would not be blackened at the beginning, and later made wishes that Hao Jia would blacken the eldest son, which reflects the concern and empathy of netizens for the role of Hao Jia.

The plot is full and the group portraits are vivid, and Hao Jia’s encounter reappears in the ancient version of “girls help girls”

“Daily Life of Qingqing” tells the story of women from various Sichuan who marry into Xinchuan and are forced to accept the shackles of “male superiors”. Hao Jia, played by Chen Xiaojun, started to want to start a career, but because of the pain of her native family and the power and violence of the second young master, she couldn’t live the way she wanted. With the sisters taking care of each other and helping each other, Hao Jia mustered up the courage to leave the Second Young Master and start a new life again.

Although the women in the play live in deep houses as wives and concubines, they still maintain independent will and are not afraid of male power. The sisterhood, love and encouragement of the characters in the play, as well as the pursuit of the desired life, outline a plump female group portrait, and the novel interpretation of love is also full of warmth. The anti-routine house fighting is replaced by the warmth of sisters, and it also conveys to the audience the point that women are not just dependent on others, no matter what kind of personality they have and what kind of situation they are in, they can create their own wonderful life.

Chen Xiaojun interprets with heart, showing his strength to show the charm of role reversal

Hao Jia in “Daily Life of Qingqing” is gentle, decent, sweet-mouthed, and pitiful on the surface, but actually has tolerance and tenacity. Chen Xiaojun’s natural “broken coolness” and exquisite facial features also add a lot to the role of Hao Jia. With the exquisite ancient costume appearance, “the beautiful and scheming Hao Jia” is vivid on the paper, instantly attracting the audience’s attention.

Relying on her powerful acting skills, Chen Xiaojun played the seemingly high-ranking “green tea” but actually “sane” migrant worker Hao Jia very vividly. The multi-faceted and complex character is also vividly interpreted by Chen Xiaojun, and his excellent performance affects the emotions of the audience. As Chen Xiaojun said in the interview, “I think Hao Jia is a person who fights fate with tenderness.” Hao Jia’s tenderness and courage are also influencing and guiding more audiences to bravely face the difficulties in life.

This time Chen Xiaojun’s performance in “Daily Life of Qingqing” is remarkable, and the audience’s discussion of actors and roles is a great recognition of Chen Xiaojun. The appearance of the role of Hao Jia allowed the audience to see Chen Xiaojun’s excellent acting skills and the plasticity of his performance. Next, Chen Xiaojun starred in the movie “Shark Beach”, the TV series “Thin Ice”, “Incomparable Beauty”, “One Thought Guanshan” and many other films. The works will also meet with the audience one after another, and I look forward to Chen Xiaojun’s amazing performance in the future to present more exciting roles!