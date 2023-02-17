Recently, Zhu Ruibin’s ancient costume mythological love drama “Starfall Congealed into Sugar” held a media viewing meeting in Beijing. Chief producer Liu Ning, art director Li Ling, music director Sa Dingding, music producer Fu Hongsheng, as well as leading actors such as Chen Xingxu, Li Landi, Chen Muchi, He Xuanlin, Qin Tianyu, etc. made surprise appearances and shared their viewing experience with friends from the media , exchanging creative experience and shooting perception, the atmosphere was very warm.

Chen Xingxu and Li Landi staged an anti-routine “Enemy”

The main creators of the audience who watched the film set off a climax by “revealing the news“

“Stars Falling into Sugar” mainly tells the story of a pair of twin princesses of the royal family of the human race who were conspired to marry the Heaven Realm and the Shen Yuan Realm by mistake. Getting to know each other gives birth to love…

The first two episodes and the 40-minute blockbuster were revealed on the spot, and the mystery of the show was revealed for the first time. The attempts and breakthroughs from the early creation to the behind-the-scenes shooting, the atmosphere is hot. It is worth mentioning that the leading actor Chen Xingxu boldly challenged one person to play four roles, from the heavenly god “Xuan Shang” in “Flower of the High Mountain” to the pure and fiery fire demon “La Mu”, from the cold-faced killer who just wants to get rich “” From “No Love” to “Wenren”, a passionate talent, Chen Xingxu has to switch accurately between four characters with different styles, and the wonderfulness of the performance can be seen. At the scene, Chen Xingxu teased that the characters could even “gather a table to play mahjong”. He said, “Playing these four characters at the same time will have a fine score, because there are actually five personalities in the four separate independent personalities. attitude, demeanor, eyes, and voice all have to undergo very big changes.” The leading actor Li Randi changed his previous role image, and incarnated the eccentric Ye Tan in the play, who is proficient in eating, drinking, and playing, and has a novel personality. At the scene, she also revealed to the audience, “Xuan Shang and Ye Tan are ‘marriage first, then love’. The two people’s daily painting styles are not pleasing to each other, and they will experience a lot of hardships in the middle, but two-thirds of the scenes are in sugar.” , to whet the appetite of the audience.

In addition, the sub-line CP in the play is also very interesting. The mocking wind played by Chen Muchi and Qing Kui played by He Xuanlin, one is the third black-bellied prince of Shen Yuanjie, and the other is the innocent and kind “little white flower” who strayed into Shen Yuan Qing Kui in the world became a pawn for the three princes to compete for the crown. The two went from probing each other in the early stage to protecting each other in the later stage, and their emotional development was sweet and abusive. And Qin Tianyu plays Di Lanjue, the young master of the animal world, who is affectionate and cute, and the character is full of tension. At the scene, Chen Muchi even revealed the spoiler mysteriously, “Xiaofeng will have a dramatic part, and his relationship with Qingkui will be very good!” How this beautiful and romantic “wrongly married twins” love will spread out has caused countless conjectures.

The original cast of “Sweet Honey” is blessed with ingenuity

Efforts to “involve the track” to create a happy mythical love

As the finale of the “Honey Trilogy”, the show brings together the original cast of the hit drama “Sweet Honey”, and the production team is solid. It is reported that in order to create a mythical love story full of fantasy for the audience, the behind-the-scenes team made many extensible creations: using different national style colors to restore the aesthetic sense of the “Four Realms” in the construction of the world view, the cool and fairy blue heaven, the rich The purple-black world of deep abyss, the passionate bamboo-red world of beasts, and the country-style ink-colored “return to the ruins” even created an original system of radiant haze, showing the agility of the heavenly “weather system” in a unique way. In addition, a large number of real scene constructions are used in the play, with an overall area of ​​more than 50,000 square meters, and nearly 70,000 props used. Every costume of the protagonists is rich in design ingenuity, and strives to achieve excellence in every detail. At the filming meeting, the chief producer Liu Ning said, “It took three years for this drama to settle down from the novel, the development of the world view, the writing of the script, to the pre-preparation, shooting and post-production. About 10 months”; when it comes to the visual part of the series, art director Li Ling said frankly, “I tried the romantic haze system for the first time in “Star Falling into Sugar”, and made a lot of difficult applications in the world of heaven and abyss. The purple color innovation”; music director Sa Dingding and music producer Fu Hongsheng shared their creative experience with the audience from the perspective of music creation, full of ingenuity.

“Starfall Congealed into Sugar” boldly breaks away from the creation of mythological love stories in ancient costumes, takes “anti-routine” as the core to actively iterate new vitality of the theme, and presents to the current audience through the joyful character design of all staff and the reversed plot of sand sculptures. Create a mythical love with a great sense of joy. In the play, the heroine Ye Tan is bold and clever, but as a princess in the human world, she vows to be the world‘s number one villain. In addition, whether it is the comparison between the twins in the story who are forced to survive in the world of heaven and the world of Shen Yuan due to oolong marriage, or the sudden change in the painting style of all comedians, every plot contains the joke of “true fragrance scene” , each character has its own vivid symbolic color, breaking the audience’s imagination. “Starfall Congealed into Sugar” is based on the artistic conception of mythical love, self-introduction and innovation, with “joy and refreshing” taste, creating an oriental romantic love with “fireworks”, or it will book seats in the annual hot drama.

The ancient costume mythological love drama “Starfall Congeals into Sugar” starring Chen Xingxu, Li Landi, Chen Muchi, He Xuanlin, etc. will be broadcast soon, so stay tuned. (Liu Jia)