On January 30, Michelle Chen posted a profile photo of Chen Xiao hugging her son Little Xingxing while playing in the zoo on social platforms. The profile photos of the father and son are similar and warm.

On the 30th, Chen Yanxi posted on social platforms, “If you have children, you have to go to all the zoos. In the future, there will be another place for children to go to Hefei’s home.”

It is reported that a family of three went to Hefei to celebrate the New Year, and they were frequently encountered by netizens, and the family enjoyed themselves happily.

Chen Xiao, born in Hefei, Anhui Province on July 5, 1987, graduated from the undergraduate class of the Central Academy of Drama and is a film and television actor in Mainland China. Representative works include “Brother Sleeping on My Upper Bunk”, “Gongsuo Bead Curtain”, “Legend of Lu Zhen”, “The Legend of Condor Heroes”, “Menghualu” and so on.

Michelle Chen, born on May 31, 1983 in Taipei, Taiwan Province, China, graduated from the University of Southern California, is an actress and singer in Taiwan, China. Representative works include “Those Years, The Girl We Chased Together”. “, “The Best Detective”, “The Legend of Condor Heroes”, “Love in Hawaii”, “Qin Shimingyue”, “Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou Still Believe in Love”, etc.

In 2013, Chen Xiao and Chen Yanxi got acquainted while filming the TV series “The Legend of Condor Heroes”. In 2016, Chen Xiao and Michelle Chen registered their marriage in Hefei, Anhui. On December 20, their son Chen Muchen was born in Taipei.

Original title: Chen Xiao and Michelle Chen take Little Xingxing to the zoo, a family of three is super warm

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling