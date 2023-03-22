[ChenYitian’ssingingandactingarefullybloomingWhatworksdoeshehave?】

Popularity, movies, hosts, magicians, songs, and dramas are all in full bloom, and Chen Yitian’s all-round entertainer has not left. Eachen, formerly known as Chen Yi, formerly known as Chen Xutian and Chen Yitian, was born in Shandong on April 20, 1997, and later moved to Guangdong. He is an actor, singer, host, magician, and captain of the YTC group in Mainland China.

In 2007, he participated in the TV series “A Family” and entered the showbiz. In 2008, he moved to the world of magic and entered CCTV’s “League of Comedians” and “Happy Meeting on the Weekend”, etc.

In 2016, he starred in the comedy movie “Future Agent”, the urban love drama “My Girlfriend Miss Chen Bailu”, and the family social movie “Ancestral Industry” won the New Central Plains Best Film and Television Newcomer Award.

In 2017, the original song “Glory of the King” won the music creation talent champion and the most popular music award with 17,342,053 votes.

In 2018, he participated in the costume comedy movie “Royal Dragon Tiger Leopard”.

In 2018, the online live debut of the original song “Please Eat a Big Meal” won the number one topic on Weibo and the number one hot star ranking.