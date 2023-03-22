Home Entertainment Chen Yitian’s singing and acting are fully blooming. What works does he have?
Entertainment

Chen Yitian’s singing and acting are fully blooming. What works does he have?

by admin
Chen Yitian’s singing and acting are fully blooming. What works does he have?

[ChenYitian’ssingingandactingarefullybloomingWhatworksdoeshehave?】

Popularity, movies, hosts, magicians, songs, and dramas are all in full bloom, and Chen Yitian’s all-round entertainer has not left. Eachen, formerly known as Chen Yi, formerly known as Chen Xutian and Chen Yitian, was born in Shandong on April 20, 1997, and later moved to Guangdong. He is an actor, singer, host, magician, and captain of the YTC group in Mainland China.

In 2007, he participated in the TV series “A Family” and entered the showbiz. In 2008, he moved to the world of magic and entered CCTV’s “League of Comedians” and “Happy Meeting on the Weekend”, etc.

In 2016, he starred in the comedy movie “Future Agent”, the urban love drama “My Girlfriend Miss Chen Bailu”, and the family social movie “Ancestral Industry” won the New Central Plains Best Film and Television Newcomer Award.

In 2017, the original song “Glory of the King” won the music creation talent champion and the most popular music award with 17,342,053 votes.

In 2018, he participated in the costume comedy movie “Royal Dragon Tiger Leopard”.

In 2018, the online live debut of the original song “Please Eat a Big Meal” won the number one topic on Weibo and the number one hot star ranking.

See also  Taizhou Fangte·Wild Continent opens up advanced experience, immersive animation sci-fi experience is widely praised_TOM News

You may also like

Don’t miss any sustainable (fashion) news and subscribe...

Agave Experience | bartender.it

The year zero of car policies: this is...

Charlie Cox Stars in Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Rebirth’ New...

ELVENPATH – New label and new album coming...

Lee Miller and Man Ray, an “electric” love...

Guo Degang and Yu Qian “fly solo” on...

Venom voice actor reveals Sony PS5 masterpiece “Marvel...

SAINT DEAMON – The power metallers sign with...

Vault by Vans and Nicole McLaughlin Launch Collaboration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy