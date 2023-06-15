CHENEY CHAN 2023 “Dragon Dive Rose” high-end fashion show came to an end!Blooming in the desert

This fashion show is an innovative model that combines online and offline, and it is broadcast exclusively on the Douyin platform. The live view of the show exceeds 24 million. The cumulative exposure of multiple topics has reached 300 million. Chen Caini once again deduces oriental aesthetics with unique charm with his creativity and works.

Many celebrity artists, fashion professionals and bloggers were invited to participate in this fashion feast. In the vast and endless desert, they enjoyed the gorgeous sea of ​​flowers and showed the charm and imagination from the East to the world.

The big show ended, CHENEY CHAN’s fashion symphony

On June 1, CHENEY CHAN 2023 “Dragon Dive Rose” high-end fashion show ended perfectly in Dunhuang Mingsha Mountain, and the stars appeared on the red carpet.

In the red carpet area, gorgeous flowers are used to lay out the background board, forming a colorful sea of ​​flowers. The CHENEY CHAN three-dimensional brand logo made of roses adds a strong artistic atmosphere to the whole scene. Fang Qi kiki served as the red carpet host of this event, with a gentle and sweet aura, a calm and professional typhoon, and a high standard. Liu Yu, Chen Duling, Li Meng, Zhang Xueying, Amy and other celebrities attended the event. The hottest fashion bloggers on the Internet, Fang Yuan, Fang Qikiki, Fang Kairui CARRIE, Ji Weiran, Technician Xiao Xingxing, Lu Xianren, Tired ninii, Nie Xiaoqian her boss, Qian Hui, the serious girl Yan Jiu, Su Banyue, Oxygen, Wool Moon, Wang Hongquanxing, Zuo Anxiao (arranged by the initials of their nicknames) and others also came to help out.

Liu Yu, a young man with national style, combined an ancient lyrical song “Get Free” with Dunhuang dance as the opening performance of this fashion show. Chinese style dance and music perfectly integrated traditional culture and Dunhuang fashion.

At 18:30, the big show officially kicked off at the Mingsha Mountain show in Dunhuang. The CHENEY CHAN brand logo carved out of fine sand is revealed in the magnificent desert, surrounded by a semi-circular auditorium, and the models walk slowly along the sand dunes. In the desert, under the sun, the strong and passionate colors, elegant models, like flowers in different poses and swimming dragons that appear and disappear from time to time, constitute a beautiful picture. At the curtain call, the rain of petals falling from the sky made people feel like they were in a dream.

Intense and gorgeous, the eternal moment of rose blooming

A total of 35 sets of Looks were displayed in this fashion show, with the theme of “Dragon Poetry Rose”, expressing the understanding of contemporary romance and the interpretation of oriental spirit. The extraordinary artistic atmosphere formed by the works of this season comes from the new exploration and innovative use of Chinese elements by independent designer Chen Caini. CHENEY CHAN’s representative design “elegant instrument” also runs through this season’s works.

At the foot of the water, the waves are rolling, and a rock stands in the middle of the water waves, surrounded by the dragon pattern in the center, implying the longevity of the mountains and the sea, and watching and protecting each other. On the shawl is a picture of dragon pattern, sea water and river cliffs, dotted with auspicious elements such as roses, chrysanthemums, bats, butterflies, and Eight Immortals, creating an exclusive artistic style of Chinese soul and new shape.

This work is inspired by the statue of “Flying Apsaras” and bitter roses in the Dunhuang murals. And use the “high bowl” profile created by contemporary architectural aesthetics.

Inspired by the ancient story of the pre-Qin period three thousand years ago, the “Double Dragons Playing with Pearls”, which prayed for auspiciousness and success, brought extraordinary artistic expression through the designer’s new design and interpretation. The brand strives to create a double dragon pattern with different shapes and divine shapes, which climbs up the unique silhouette curve of the “Feng Ya Qi”. The perfect fusion of luxury materials and exquisite craftsmanship creates a unique fragrance for elegant women for this high-end fashion.

This dress inspired by blue and white porcelain from Yuan, Ming and Qing Dynasties is a sincere work between CHENEY CHAN and Chinese young artist Lu Ying. Layered rose patterns and ancient rhyme dragon patterns are stacked on top of the dress, showing the ultimate texture that is both rich and colorful and classical and graceful.

Inspired by the traditional plum vase with blue dragon sea pattern, the work was made by Jin Jiahong, the inheritor of Hangzhou embroidery intangible cultural heritage and master of Chinese arts and crafts, using the “one piece of gold” technique to make the white dragon looking back on the wave pattern show the oncoming face with fluttering beard and hair. feeling. Saisong Bead Embroidery Workshop uses sequins, tube beads, half-face pearls and other materials to create a rich pattern expression.

Among the restrained and luxurious style genes, there can also be such a gorgeous high-profile work. Inspired by the gorgeous bouquet, this work was jointly created by calligraphy artist Huang Qiuyuan, Chinese flower arrangement artist Geng Ruizheng, and Ye Zuohua Workshop, showing the extraordinary texture of colorful robes in colorful colors to the world.

With a unique understanding of Chinese crafts and colors, the designer will subtly dismantle and reshape the two main inspiration elements, dragon pattern and rose, and present them in perfect combination on 35 sets of Looks. Creating contemporary fashion with oriental aesthetics is not only the embodiment of CHENEY CHAN’s brand philosophy and spirit, but also an important language for Chen Caini to communicate with the world.

Oriental aesthetics, the source of fashion that shines in the world

This season’s “Dragon Poetry Rose” series combines oriental tradition and contemporary art elements, inspired by dragon patterns and roses, showing unparalleled visual impact. Creating unique oriental aesthetics with Chinese elements is not only the feature of this fashion show, but also the long-standing persistence and dream of Chen Caini, the founder and independent designer of CHENEY CHAN. While paying attention to traditional crafts, he integrates new The contemporary art form has built a unique fashion design system. Chen Caini breaks the inherent rules of traditional high-end fashion, making the overall work more oriental and restrained, using different shiny materials, blending the gorgeous colors of luxurious fabrics, clothing no longer has a single sense of luxury, but gives people a new story connotation and visual impact.

At the same time, Tang Yi, a celebrity makeup master, also wholeheartedly supports the makeup presentation of this big show. Together with the top team in the industry, he customizes his own aesthetic story for each look, highlighting the cultural and elegant background behind the look, Jointly interpret the oriental aesthetics of “Dragon Qian Rose”.

In this haute couture show, in which Chen Caini poured countless efforts and passion, he showed the world the design concepts and inspiration accumulated over the years, his comprehension of the charm of oriental culture, and his respect and cherishment of Chinese aesthetics. Through this event, CHENEY CHAN’s unique design style and the fashion concept of “Oriental Fashion House” were shown to the global audience.

It is reported that this fashion show has received the full support of the chief sponsor of the Chinese cosmetics brand “Caitang” and the exclusive content broadcast platform “Douyin”, and a special thanks to the Dunhuang Municipal Government. CHENEY CHAN’s 2023 “Rose of the Dragon” high-end fashion show ended successfully, not only bringing a visual feast to fashion lovers around the world, but also injecting new vitality into the Chinese fashion industry.