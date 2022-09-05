The spy masterpiece “Nameless” directed and written by Cheng Er released a new trailer today. He didn’t say a word for 60 seconds, but he felt the strong personal style of the talented director Cheng Er in the undercurrent. The reporter learned that the trailer continues the mysterious texture of the film, as if it just provides the audience with a perspective to spy on a play within a play, and the players in the game are everyone in the film.







Several scenes of Liang Chaowei and Wang Yibo did not reveal much plot information, but attracted infinite reverie. The seemingly calm and simple images of lighting a cigarette, contemplating, putting on and taking off a suit, in a silent place, rendered the thrilling scene on the hidden front like thunder. Just like the deep empty mirror at the beginning of the preview, the underground work is licking blood on the tip of the knife, wandering in the confrontation of light and dark, I don’t know where the silent battle begins and where it will spread. The short 60-second preview makes people even more looking forward to seeing the whole picture of the story.



The film “Nameless” is produced by Bona Film Group, and is sincerely created by Cheng Er, the director of “The Death of Romantic”, starring Tony Leung, Wang Yibo, Wang Chuanjun, etc. The film will show the audience an unprecedented story on the hidden front.



Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press