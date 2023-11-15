Chengdu Moss Interactive Technology Co., Ltd. Competes for 2023 CGDA with “Ultimate Persistence” Game

Chengdu Moss Interactive Technology Co., Ltd. has entered the competition for the 2023 CGDA with its product “Ultimate Persistence,” vying for the “Design Innovation Award.”

The competition, hosted by the Mobile Game Entrepreneurs Alliance (MGEA) and Shanghai Hanwei Xinheng Exhibition Co., Ltd., aims to encourage the development and creation of Chinese original games. It seeks to recognize powerful Chinese game development teams or individuals, promoting the real development capabilities and creativity within the Chinese game industry.

“Ultimate Persistence” is a tower defense game that incorporates card-building and Roguelike elements. Set in a world where a long-dormant demon clan has sent troops towards a prosperous royal city, players must strategize and use various traps to defend the kingdom.

In the early access version of “The Last Stand,” players can experience the game using different characters with unique deck styles, utilizing various trap cards and artifacts to defend against more than 40 types of enemies and bosses.

The developers of “Ultimate Persistence” plan to continue optimizing the game based on player feedback after the early access version is launched. New characters, traps, artifacts, and modes are also in the works, with the goal of improving the overall gaming experience.

The CGDA Outstanding Game Producer Selection Competition, which has been held for 14 consecutive years, covers various aspects of game development, including programming, art, planning, animation, music, and sound effects. The competition aims to promote the reserve of Chinese game talents and commend outstanding game production individuals and teams.

Chengdu Moss Interactive Technology Co., Ltd. competes in the “Design Innovation Award” category, joining other developers in seeking recognition for their innovative contributions to the Chinese game industry. Winners of the CGDA awards will be announced in the near future, with the competition continuing to contribute to the development and recognition of China’s original games.